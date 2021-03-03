Degrassi: The Next Generation star Jahmil French has reportedly died. He was 29.



According to a statement from his manager Gabrielle Kachman, the Canadian actor — who played Dave Turner on the series — passed away on Monday.

"He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality," Kachman wrote. "I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

No details on the cause of death were provided, but the sad news has since been met with a number of tributes from French's past co-stars and colleagues, including Soundtrack creator Joshua Safran who called him an "all around inspiration."

"Only posting because I see the story getting out there," Safran added. "I will have more to say about him later. Right now we're all just processing this devastating news."

I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday. Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we’re all just processing this devastating news. — chisme chica (@Anthologist) March 2, 2021

Actor Stefan Brogren went on to remember French for his performance on Degrassi, writing that he "performed Dave with such sensitivity and thoughtfulness and could make me laugh so easily."

Brogren continued, "It was a pleasure to work with him and he will be missed. This is a real loss."

I’m sick with the news of Jahmil’s passing. He performed Dave with such sensitivity and thoughtfulness and could make me laugh so easily. It was a pleasure to work with him and he will be missed. This is a real loss. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/ZbCyqNulkC — Stefan Brogren (@stefanbrogren) March 2, 2021

Degrassi star Annie Clark also took to Instagram to share a video of French dancing and wrote she was "heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French."

"We started on Degrassi the same year and I'll never forget the day I met him," she said. "Jahmil was so full of energy and absolute joy to be around."