Getting Michael Kors Ready with Davis Burleson

On the penultimate day of New York Fashion Week, Michael Kors held his very exclusive runway show where only the most important editors, celebrities and influencers attended to see the Fall 2024 collection, inspired by Kors' grandma's glamour in the '30s.

Davis Burleson, recent PAPER People cover star, got a coveted invite to see the show. Burleson is best known for his TikTok interview series, "What’s Poppin? With Davis!" With over 500,000 followers on TikTok, Burleson is loved online for his bubbly and cheery personality, which is why we love him too.

For Michael Kors' Fall 2023 show, Burleson documented his day for PAPER in an exclusive photo diary. Click through the gallery, below.

Good morning! It’s Michael Kors day! I just got back from Vegas so caffeine is needed.