Dasha Does Stagecoach

How does Dasha feel after she rocked Stagecoach Festival this past weekend? “There’s actually no better feeling in the world.”

The rising country star made a big splash at Stagecoach almost a full year after PAPER caught up with her at Hangout Festival in Alabama. Like previous performances, Dasha and her dancers captivated the audience of old and new fans alike in a custom Victoria’s Secret PINK outfit, which included chaps, obviously. And, like the last time PAPER watched her command a festival crowd, the creative direction was all hers. She opened the set with various negative comments she’s received over the past year, like: “her career mostly has been dressing like a Hooters waitress and dancing like a stripper,” “fatherless attention seeking,” “does she know what pants are?,” “one hit wonder” and “Trailer Swift.”

Instead of letting these comments get to her, she turned them into strength, empowering herself in the process. "Being a California girl, performing at Stagecoach had been on my bucket list forever," she says. "It was so insane and went better than I ever could’ve imagined. I put so much time and effort into the production, the creative and the overall performance, and it was so rewarding seeing it come to life on the main stage."

Besides Stagecoach, Dasha is everywhere these days, including on a global tour with Thomas Rhett and Dylan Scott — for good reason! Her new single, “Not At This Party” follows in the footsteps of her smash hit “Austin” as her second song to debut on the Billboard Hot 100. Just last year, she finished up her own world tour, Dashville, USA, performing everywhere from Austin City Limits to the CMT Awards — even back to back at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve.

For photos and backstage access to her Stagecoach 2025 performance, PAPER has it all. Check out exclusive photos and quotes from Dasha below.

Hanging backstage with the legend Steve Aoki before his DJ set.