Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez shared a statement earlier today announcing the death of their newborn son.

“It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the statement said. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

The two did welcome a baby girl, who was born healthy. Their statement also extended gratitude to the doctors and nurses who supported the birth.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support,” the statement reads. “We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Manchester United, re-shared the statement in support of their star forward. Fans of the soccer player, as well as those recently introduced to Rodriguez in her Netflix reality show, I Am Georgina, have flocked to the comments to send love to the grieving parents.

In October, Ronaldo shared that he and Rodriguez were expecting twins — celebrating their expanding family that includes four other children.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins," they wrote in matching Sonogram Instagrams. "Our hearts are full of love-we can't wait to meet you #blessed."

Rodriguez has also shared, in her reality series, how important a big family is to her, and how proud she is of Ronaldo as a father. “Every day by your side is happy and special,” she said on Instagram just a few weeks prior. “We love you indefinitely. Thank you so much to the best dad in the world.”

Now parents of five with three daughters and two sons, their family is still growing and we look forward to seeing more of their newest baby girl. For now, we extend our condolences to the couple on their difficult loss.