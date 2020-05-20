If you're looking for a way to support the struggling film industry in these uncertain times, and get your hands on some cool art, read on.

Directors and cinematographers, led by production studio Reframe the World, are coming together to raise money for crew members out of work during this pandemic. The project, titled KeepGoing Virtual Gallery Fundraiser, is selling film prints by some of the most recognizable names in the industry.

The selection of prints was curated by New York-based creative director Sarah Bassett and includes stills from Euphoria's photography director Marcell Rév, Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk cinematographer James Laxton, Honey Boy director Alma Har'el and iconic film director Spike Jonze. Better yet, 100% of the profits to the Motion Picture & Television Fund COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

So while we may have to wait on another season of Euphoria, you can surround yourself with beautiful shots of Zendaya, Alexa Demie and Hunter Schafer and support the film industry, in the meantime. Check out the whole selection here.