Corinna Kopf Claims Minors Are Leaking Her OnlyFans Content

Corinna Kopf is alleging her OnlyFans content is being leaked online by underage fans.

Last week, the former Vlog Squad member announced that she had created an account on the platform, which is primarily used by sex workers — and more recently some celebrities — to share exclusive X-rated content with subscribers. However, it didn't take long for people to accuse Kopf of "scamming" people after fans claimed that she was charging $25 for photos that were already on her Instagram.

In response to the online backlash, Kopf tweeted on Wednesday that the people who think her OnlyFans would just be "'Instagram content'" were "dead wrong."

"If I posted everything right out the gate, it would just get leaked...just wait," she wrote, alongside a smirking devil emoji. But even so, some disgruntled fans were still upset over the perceived bait-and-switch, which led to a number of posts that promised to share her OnlyFans photos at discounted rates.

people who think my onlyfans is about to be just “instagram content”... you’re dead wrong. if i posted everything right out the gate, it would just get leaked...just wait...😈 — corinna (@CorinnaKopf) June 9, 2021

All of this eventually led to Kopf threatening to sue the "long, long, long list of people" leaking her pics, according to Def Noodles' screenshots of her since-deleted tweets. Not only that, but the YouTuber also alleged that the people doing this were "underage idiots with your age in your bio" who were "about to be fucked," before saying she was about to make "more money off of these people than my OF itself," seeing as how she explained, "It's illegal to sign up for an 18+ site when you're underage."

OnlyFans has yet to respond to the situation. In the meantime though, you can see Kopf's deleted tweet for yourself, below.

2ND HAND EMBARRASSMENT: Corinna Kopf threatens to sue her underage fans who were reposting her OnlyFans pictures. This as Corinna is getting called out for charging $25 on OnlyFans subscriptions and allegedly mostly posting pictures from her Instagram, according to Newsweek. pic.twitter.com/cD3Wy96DR2 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 10, 2021