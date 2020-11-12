If you're working in the retail industry this holiday, chances are that your company wants to make you famous. Their way of doing it? Through TikTok.

Digiday reports that retailers desperately want to make their employees famous on the platform to capitalize on the newfound popularity of the brand. In a way, retailers want to turn their employees into micro-influencers that spread their brand across TikTok.

With its estimated 800 million monthly users, TikTok is the perfect platform for brands to enlist the voices of people to connect with others. "You don't want to go on social and just keep hearing from lots of brands," Jody Leon, the marketing manager at employee advocacy platform DSMN8, told Digiday. "However, if their employees have something to say, you're more likely to listen than a brand shouting advertising at you."

A recent example of this kind of success that brands are after is the genuine experience created by 37-year-old Nathan Apodaca who you may know as @420doggface208. His video of skating while listening to Fleetwood Mac and drinking Ocean Spray cranberry juice led to a huge sales boost for the brand.

An example of a brand trying to make something similar happen is Gamestop who recently drew fire for encouraging its employees to take part in a dance challenge that occurred on TikTok. Their prize for doing so was the chance to win extra hours to work during Black Friday. We're completely serious.

Other companies like Dunkin' Donuts, Wendy's and Sephora are reaping the benefits of having employee influencers. With more to come if done right, there's a very good chance that you, or someone you know, could be the next person spreading a brand on TikTok.