Even in the midst of these unsettling times, Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus have a lot to celebrate.

Simpson is unveiling his debut poetry book, Prince Neptune: Poet and Prose , next week and Cyrus has recently launched a star-studded Instagram Live talk show, "Bright Minded."

Oh, yeah, and the two are celebrating their 6-month anniversary. After filming many TikToks and making countless appearances together, Simpson gave a very public and sweet shout-out to Cyrus on his Instagram story, marking the occasion.

"6 months with you is worth a lifetime with anybody else," he wrote to Cyrus, "I love you."

Twitter has been full of well wishes for the happy couple: