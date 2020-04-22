Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Culture
Politics
Subscribe
Break the Internet ®

Victoria Monet and Dinah Jane Will DJ PAPER x Club Quarantine

Paper Magazine
1h

Last week, Rebecca Black reclaimed the viral song that made her notorious by dancing along to "Friday" in PAPER's Wednesday party with Club Quarantine, the biggest rave on Zoom. "A cultural moment within a cultural moment," the comeback musician's oddly great DJ set rounded out a night of queer performers, ranging from Chile's Javiera Mena to New York's Sateen — and tonight, PAPER x Club Quarantine returns with another lineup that cross-connects all your timelines with massive pop stars, underground DJs, rising drag queens and more.

Make sure your bedroom strobe lights are flashing, your virtual backgrounds are chosen and your strongest webcam angles are perfected. PAPER x Club Quarantine will be hosted by Mike Thornwell and has invited Victoria Monet to guest DJ in celebration of her new single, "Dive," which notably got Ariana Grande's endorsement last night. (Monet's lyric, "I wanna see what your head game like," is the ultimate quarantine plea.)

Related | How to Throw a Rave at the End of the World

The night will also feature sets from Gia Woods, whose Cut Season EP comes out this May (Stream "Hungry"), and Dana Dentata, the Marilyn Manson co-signed artist who released their Daddy Loves You EP late last year. Los Angeles' nightmarish, gimp mask-wearing rap star MEATY will stop by, as well as Nar, the DJ/producer behind Rihanna's Fenty Beauty ads. Rounding out the night, "Missed a Spot" solo singer (and former Fifth Harmony girlie) Dinah Jane will serve up some isolation bops — and, who knows, maybe we'll have some special party crashers tonight.

For entrance into PAPER x Club Quarantine, you'll need a Zoom code, which will be announced to the public right here tonight at 9 PM EST. Stans, you'll want to watch this space closely — and run, don't walk, to enter the party.

For party tips and etiquette, follow Club Quarantine on Instagram (@clubquarantine).

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like
Transformation

This Activist Uses Hip-Hop to Combat Climate Change

Story by Brendan Wetmore / Photography by Robin Harper / Styling by Shabdiece Esfahani