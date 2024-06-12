Kesha Celebrates Pride With Stud Country

Kesha Celebrates Pride With Stud Country

By Matt Weinberger
Jun 12, 2024

Line dancing, mechanical horseback riding, an open bar, plenty of pink and... Kesha!

Lyft, in collaboration with Stud Country, threw a banger of a party on Wednesday, June 5 to kick off Pride Month. Equal parts 2010s revival and western indie sleaze celebration, the event saw partygoers two-steppin’ on the dance floor in cowboy hats to a special live performance from the "TikTok" pop star.

To quote Kesha, everyone was going "ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-hard" at Brooklyn Bowl. Style star Clara Perlmutter pulled up looking like a western angel, and pop artist Maude Latour also stopped by. In keeping with the night's mid-aughts nostalgia, The Cobrasnake could be spotted hanging outside with it-girl Cory Kennedy. Yves Mathieu, was pumping his moves, per usual.

There was no shortage of smiles and everyone left feeling happy, blessed by Kesha herself. See photos, below.

Photography: Matt Weinberger

