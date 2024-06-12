Kesha Celebrates Pride With Stud Country
By Matt Weinberger
Jun 12, 2024
Line dancing, mechanical horseback riding, an open bar, plenty of pink and... Kesha!
Lyft, in collaboration with Stud Country, threw a banger of a party on Wednesday, June 5 to kick off Pride Month. Equal parts 2010s revival and western indie sleaze celebration, the event saw partygoers two-steppin’ on the dance floor in cowboy hats to a special live performance from the "TikTok" pop star.
To quote Kesha, everyone was going "ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-hard" at Brooklyn Bowl. Style star Clara Perlmutter pulled up looking like a western angel, and pop artist Maude Latour also stopped by. In keeping with the night's mid-aughts nostalgia, The Cobrasnake could be spotted hanging outside with it-girl Cory Kennedy. Yves Mathieu, was pumping his moves, per usual.
There was no shortage of smiles and everyone left feeling happy, blessed by Kesha herself. See photos, below.
Photography: Matt Weinberger
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
MORE ON PAPER
Music
Chappell Roan Is Taking It
Story by Joan Summers / Interview by Trixie Mattel / Photography by Hector Clark / Styling by Genesis Webb / Makeup by Doniella Davy / Hair by Faye Celeste
Story by Joan Summers / Interview by Trixie Mattel / Photography by Hector Clark / Styling by Genesis Webb / Makeup by Doniella Davy / Hair by Faye Celeste
04 June
Music
YOASOBI's Global J-Pop Overthrow
Story by Travis Shosa / Photography by Brian Ziff / Illustration by Lauren Tsai / Styling by Nico Amarca / Hair and makeup by Youca
Story by Travis Shosa / Photography by Brian Ziff / Illustration by Lauren Tsai / Styling by Nico Amarca / Hair and makeup by Youca
21 May
Music
ATEEZ Break the Limit
Story by Crystal Bell / Photography by Szilveszter Mako / Styling by Lisa Jarvis / Set design by Krzysztof Katus / Makeup by Seulji Li / Hair by Dayeong Jeong / Props by Edith Di Monda
Story by Crystal Bell / Photography by Szilveszter Mako / Styling by Lisa Jarvis / Set design by Krzysztof Katus / Makeup by Seulji Li / Hair by Dayeong Jeong / Props by Edith Di Monda
16 May
Internet
Inside the Queen of Melrose's Fashion Empire
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Tyler Matthew Oyer
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Tyler Matthew Oyer
08 May
Music
La Zowi Is at the Peak of Her Power
Story by Juan Marti / Photography by Pablo Mas
Story by Juan Marti / Photography by Pablo Mas
06 May