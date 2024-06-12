Kesha Celebrates Pride With Stud Country

Line dancing, mechanical horseback riding, an open bar, plenty of pink and... Kesha!

Lyft, in collaboration with Stud Country, threw a banger of a party on Wednesday, June 5 to kick off Pride Month. Equal parts 2010s revival and western indie sleaze celebration, the event saw partygoers two-steppin’ on the dance floor in cowboy hats to a special live performance from the "TikTok" pop star.

To quote Kesha, everyone was going "ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-hard" at Brooklyn Bowl. Style star Clara Perlmutter pulled up looking like a western angel, and pop artist Maude Latour also stopped by. In keeping with the night's mid-aughts nostalgia, The Cobrasnake could be spotted hanging outside with it-girl Cory Kennedy. Yves Mathieu, was pumping his moves, per usual.

There was no shortage of smiles and everyone left feeling happy, blessed by Kesha herself. See photos, below.