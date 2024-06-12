Backstage Photos of Your Favs at Gov Ball 2024

The backstage area of a music festival will forever be a sometimes chic, always chaotic wonderland meets fever dream. In some ways, it's the great equalizer, the place where headliners and hitmakers rub shoulders with wide-eyed entertainment journalists who are also in line to grab a glizzy before the next set. Governors Ball is no exception.

Feeling FOMO? Lucky for you, we spent the time in between writing articles on cabana-like seating to take out our Skullcandy earbuds, pick up our PAPER microphone and slip into trailers, side-stage and press tents to talk to some of the weekend's biggest stars.

Below, check out exclusive photos of Peso Pluma, Reneé Rapp, G Flip, P1harmony, Flo, Doechii, Yung Gravy, Stephen Sanchez, Mimi Webb, Qveen Herby and Rauw Alejandro by Vincenzo Dimino, along with highlights from backstage chats with PAPER.

P1harmony on their album Killin' It: Killin' It is the title of our full length album we released in February and also the main leading single off that album. It's a song that's really fun and energetic. It's a song that really wants you to get up and dance with us. It's all about... you know, killin' it, cause you're the best.

G Flip on what songs fans are having the most fun with live: I put out a song called "The Worst Person Alive" and people seem to like that song. I also have a song called "Gay For Me" and that's pretty fitting for pride and that's pretty fitting for me, cause I'm gay as fuck. Doechii on which artist she'd want to jet-set with: Sexyy Red, because I know it's going to be really fun. Probably Miami. We'd probably be twerking everywhere. Restaurants, yachts, crab boils. Eating good.

Reneé Rapp on what she's most excited for next: I'm most excited, fuck... I don't know. For my next album! Rauw Alejandro on what fans can expect next: New music, all the time. I love being in the studio that's my favorite part about being an artist, the creative process of all my songs. It's where I disconnect from the world and it's just me and a mic and a computer. Queen Hverby on her debut Gov Ball performance: It's incredible to be back in New York. This is my first time at Gov Ball. It went flawlessly, pure magic. And I got to see lots of my favorite babes in the audience.