It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Subscribe to our Sound Off Spotify playlist here and check out this week's tracks, below.

This Is Lorelei - "An Extra Beat for You and Me" Box for Buddy, Box for Star, the new album by Water From Your Eyes’ Nate Amos, is likely the best power-pop record you’ll hear all year, and “An Extra Beat for You and Me” is an openhearted, agonizingly open coda to the album’s come-to-Jesus bildungsroman, filled with simply-put meditations on survival and mortality.

Charli xcx - "Spring breakers" There are few among us brave enough to re-up their most critically acclaimed album with a song about wanting to shoot up the Grammys, but as she’s proven time and time again, Charli is a different breed.



Normani, Starrah - "Big Boy" Normani and Starrah, “Big Boy” Normani opens her long-awaited debut album Dopamine with a dexterous rap song that makes all those years of waiting totally worth it, paying tribute to the southern artists she grew up on at the same time.

Tove Lo, SG Lewis - "HEAT" Just in time for pride month, Tove Lo has returned with SG Lewis—and a shimmering, sweaty acid-house cut—in tow. I, personally, can’t take the heat!



Nilüfer Yanya - "Method Actor" Nilufer Yanya follows up her sharp 2022 album Painless with this sinewy, hard-to-pin-down track that plays like a grunged-up take on exotica.



Tayla Parx, Tkay Maidza - "Era" Tayla Parx adds texture to this cheeky, catchy R&B song with a restless baile funk beat and a serpentine verse from Tkay Maidza.



Wishy - "Triple Seven" A sun-dappled return from Indiana duo Wishy, following up their 2023 debut Paradise with another smart, effortlessly cool piece of indie-pop.



Sam Morton - "Kaleidoscope" XL owner Richard Russell and Oscar nominee Samantha Morton are an odd pair on paper, but their debut album, Daffodils and Dirt, is a masterful trip-hop experiment, and “Kaleidoscope” is one of the record’s most lucent, ingratiating ballads.

Toro y Moi - "Tuesday" Toro Y Moi, “Tuesday”Chaz Bear continues to prove that he’s a more able producer than most others working, dipping into fuzzy post-punk with surprising ease.

Jensen McRae - "Massachusetts" Los Angeles singer-songwriter Jensen McRae returns with “Massachusetts,” a swelling piece of post-Phoebe Bridgers pop-folk

