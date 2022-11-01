The Clermont Twins are taking a page out of the Scary Movie screenplays this Halloween.

In honor of everyone's favorite horror-spoof franchise, creative director and stylist Juju wanted to have reality TV's favorite Bad Girls take on the roles of slasher flick superstars. So with the help of some latex, photographer Agustín and a Scream mask straight from the Spirit store, Shannon and Shannade got dressed up as updated versions of Jenny McCarthy, Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra's characters for what Juju called a "spooky, sexy, kitsch and high fashion" twist on the iconic aughts holiday classic. Check it out for yourself below.