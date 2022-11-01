The Clermont Twins are taking a page out of the Scary Movie screenplays this Halloween.
In honor of everyone's favorite horror-spoof franchise, creative director and stylist Juju wanted to have reality TV's favorite Bad Girls take on the roles of slasher flick superstars. So with the help of some latex, photographer Agustín and a Scream mask straight from the Spirit store, Shannon and Shannade got dressed up as updated versions of Jenny McCarthy, Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra's characters for what Juju called a "spooky, sexy, kitsch and high fashion" twist on the iconic aughts holiday classic. Check it out for yourself below.
Creative Direction & Styling: @honey.juju
Photography: @agvstin
Post-Production: @farrellfigure
Makeup: @matthewfishmanbeauty
Hair: @designermarcela.o @celestineagency
Talent: @clermonttwins @sadsamo @deauntes
Styling Assistant: @sydneypugh @tourist.souvenirs
Makeup Assistant: @victoria_foster_beauty
Hair Assistant: @flomotionzz
- The Glamorous Life of The Clermont Twins - PAPER ›
- 6 Designers Sketch Fantasy Halloween Costumes - PAPER ›
- 20 Makeup Artists Around the World Get Ghoulish for Halloween ... ›