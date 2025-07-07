Second Star Leaves 'Love Island' As Backlash Intensifies

Season seven of Love Island is officially cursed. And if not cursed, plagued by the same problem that afflicts all modern reality television: a serious lack of social media vetting and an inability to control the conversation online.

Last night, fans were both shocked and pleased to find out that Cierra Ortega, a frontrunner for most of the season, had been booted from the island over re-surfaced Instagram Stories in which she used an anti-Asian slur. As the posts gained traction, the conversation grew more and more intense, prompting her social media handlers to step down from their roles over the threats they were receiving. Fans likewise became convinced she would be fired for most of last week’s run of episodes, with eagle-eyed viewers combing over episode previews and press photos for proof of her absence.

News of her exit finally came in the opening moments of Sunday night’s episodes, with host Iain Sterling announcing she’d “left the villa due to a personal situation.” Viewers didn’t see the exit, or hear how islanders were informed of the firing, with her on-and-off again “connection” Nic moving on with fan favorite Olandria at recoupling.

Interestingly, it’s been weeks since screenshots of her using the slur first made the rounds on social media. A significant element of the emotional intensity around the conversation online can be attributed to this, as viewers claimed producers were dragging their feet on addressing the situation. Reports surfaced there were “crisis” talks about the controversy internally, seeing as Cierra and Nic were frontrunners in the competition and the only “closed off” couple on the island. (Closed off, for non-viewers, refers to a pseudo-exclusivity in their romantic pursuits on the show.) Making matters worse, former contestant Yulissa Escobar was fired immediately in the first episode after videos of her using the n-word were posted all over social media.

Prior to the firing, Ortega’s friend and social media handler MJ Hedderman stepped down from her role. In a post online, Hedderman told fans: ““Hi guys, I see your comments concerning someone I love and care about. I want to be clear that I do not condone racism, bigotry or hate in any way shape or form, nor was I aware of the recent screenshots until they were posted.” She added that “I cannot speak for anybody or make any statements besides my own, and decided to take a step back from running her account. I was asked by her family to turn off comments and refrain from speaking on her behalf. This situation has been really difficult, and I’m still processing everything.”

In a separate statement , Ortega’s parents wrote: “As Cierra's parents, this has been one of the most painful weeks of our lives. We've seen the posts, the headlines, the hurt and the hate. and while Cierra hasn’t seen any of it yet, we have. And so have the people who love her.” They continued, saying that “what's happening online right now has gone far beyond that. The threats. The cruel messages. The attacks on her family, her friends, even her supporters, it's heartbreaking. It's uncalled for. And no one deserves that kind of hate, no matter what mistake they've made.”

They also noted that “While Cierra is not in the villa anymore, she is still away. She hasn't had the chance to process any of this or speak for herself. But we know our daughter. We know her heart.” As they see it, “when she returns, we believe she'll face this with honesty, growth, and grace.”

As I see it, the problem here is multifaceted and infinitely complex. As the show gains popularity, it will increasingly attract influencer-types with large digital footprints and lengthy online histories that will be harder and harder to manage, let alone comb through. Likewise, younger generations now entering the ranks of the competition have grown up in a world that promotes near-constant online engagement, disregarding boundaries around privacy or common sense.

Consider that for many of these younger islanders, even those approaching their late twenties, their entire lives have been spent flipping between Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, now TikTok, and more. Ten years ago, there was simply less of a digital footprint for producers to worry over. Likewise, audiences are more connected than they’ve ever been, and more in control of the narrative on shows that encourage participation through conversation and voting.

It’s a powder keg waiting to be ignited at any second by a bafflingly casual use of a slur, let alone multiple uses across multiple contestants. Now, the lowly keg has kickstarted a chain reaction that’s resulted in a full-scale nuclear meltdown.