It's been over two years since Christopher John Rogers staged an IRL fashion show — a captivating parade of looks during New York Fashion Week for Fall 2020 that gave us that epic taffeta plaid ball gown that the Met Museum scooped up for an exhibit last year.

Since then, the pandemic caused him and his team to pivot a pre-season schedule and show new collections via lookbooks, all of which blew up on social media thanks to CJR's savvy with color, casting, prints and eye-catching silhouettes.

This made his off-calendar return to the runway on Tuesday night all the more thrilling. For the past two years, as his profile got even bigger, we've seen what he can do without the pressures of Fashion Week. But something about an in-person fashion show always hits different, so fans were in for a treat when he decided to stage a proper runway show again.

Showing in the same Brooklyn Navy Yards building that Alexander McQueen and Gabriela Hearst showed this year, CJR's models (including Karlie Kloss, who opened the show) stormed out in all the feel-good clothes and signatures he's known for. Below, five things to know about his joyful return to the runway for Collection 010.

There Were So Many CJR Looks OFF the Runway Photos by Mario Abad

A mini fashion show of sorts took place before the first model even walked out, as dozens of squirrels (that's what CJR fans are called) arrived in their finest Christopher John Rogers eleganza, both from his mainline and his sold-out collaboration with target. The excitement was palpable as guests gushed over each other's special CJR looks from seasons past — the dots were a popular choice, as were his boob dresses and graphic striped everything. Few other designers can instill that strong a sense of community over clothes, and it's what makes these signifiers so special.

Other New York Designers Came Out in Spades Aurora James, Brandon Maxwell

A throng of CJR's fellow New York-based designers came out in droves to see the show, including Brother Vellies' Aurora James, Prabal Gurung, Brandon Maxwell, Victor Glemaud, Echkaus Latta's Mike Eckhaus, Batsheva Hay, Oscar de la Renta's Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, Collina Strada's Hillary Taymour, LaQuan Smith, Jonathan Cohen, Peter Do and Luar's Raul Lopez. (CJR is equally as supportive as he's attended some of their shows in the past.) It sure was nice to see so many of the city's designers show up and support one of their own!

Kid Cudi, Whitney Peak, Aquaria and Gigi Goode Also Showed Up

Gossip Girl's (reboot version) Whitney Peak, who memorably took part in a faux Christopher John Rogers show in the series as her character Zoya, got to attend a real one this time around. Other notable guests included Drag Race stars Aquaria and Gigi Goode, as well as Kid Cudi, who's been on a fashion show tear as of late (he recently attended the Dior Men show in California).

Christian Louboutin x Christopher John Rogers Get the shoes baby, get the shoes! Once again, Christian Louboutin made footwear exclusively for CJR, letting the designer reinterpret some of its classic pumps and strappy with a full spectrum of colors that echo the collection's glamour and playful exuberance. The rainbow boots in particular were a standout hit, a fitting debut in the middle of Pride Month no less.

The Collection Was Titled "Playdough"

While most designer cite certain themes or inspirations each season, CJR instead favorite continuity with his ongoing love of making clothes and straddling the lines between old-world glamour and modern pragmatism. His signatures were all there: checkerboard prints, saturated tonal suits, graphic stripes in rainbow and black and white, sweeping skirts and cinched waists and more. In his show notes, he called it a sense of "childlike insouciance" and "confidence" that his customers alchemize while getting dressed.