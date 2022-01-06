For years Christian Cowan has based his brand on all things camp, glamour and feathers. But while his luxury ready-to-wear collection will still cater to party girls and Real Housewives, the designer is finally getting the chance to make clothes that a bit more casual, off-duty and, well, gay.

Christian Cowan Essentials, his new line launching online on Friday, will fill that void with sweatshirts, T-shirts, embroidered jackets and underwear. But this being Cowan, the range is anything but basic: there are racy thongs with the designer's new C logo, jeans ripped in the butt and skimpy tank tops.

As evident from the collection's campaign, where models Martin Soto, Matthew Van De Sande, and Kaprice Imperial pose provocatively while evoking early 2000's imagery (it's Soto's first fashion campaign), his take on leisurewear is all about identity, self-expression and embracing your sexuality — while still emphasizing comfort.

"As we expand as a brand, it’s important for our identity to expand along side it," Cowan tells PAPER. "Underwear is of course an essential, but it also plays a key role in how we express our sexuality. That’s what we wanted to show in this campaign, the intimate and sexual experience you have in your underwear. "