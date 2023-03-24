Chris Martin Says He Skips Dinner After Gwyneth Paltrow Diet Backlash

Chris Martin revealed that he only eats once a day.

Amid all the chatter about Gwyneth Paltrow's controversial "starvation diet," her ex-husband told comedian Conan O'Brien that he doesn't "have dinner anymore."

“I stop eating at 4," Martin said during his recent appearance on the former late night host's Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast. But it has nothing to do with Paltrow, apparently, as Martin alleged he began his diet after having "lunch with Bruce Springsteen."

“I was lucky enough to go over there to lunch the day after we played Philadelphia last year,” he said, prior to explaining that he “was on a really strict diet anyway" at the time. And since the 73-year-old Springsteen was supposedly in better shape than him, Martin thought it'd be a good idea to emulate his "one meal a day" diet, while joking that he usually eats a "flank of buffalo with a steroid sauce."

Even though he may have cited the "Born in the U.S.A." rocker as his body goals inspiration, it's worth noting that the personal chef that worked for Martin and Paltrow while they were married claimed in an interview with news.com.au that they pretty much eat "nothing," since they follow a "very strict" diet that avoids "any sugars, anything sweet, no dairy, just more vegetables.”

With that said, the Goop founder also recently went viral after outlining her current diet (while hooked up to an IV, no less) on the Art of Being Well podcast. Explaining that she eats her first meal at noon, Paltrow said she has “bone broth for [lunch] a lot of the days" followed by a paleo dinner made up of "lots of vegetables," which does sound quite similar to what her ex-chef described. Granted, her revelation was met with ample backlash from those who accused her of "starving" herself, though Paltrow later defended herself by saying her diet was more about combatting "very high levels of inflammation" as a result of long COVID.

You can listen to Martin talk all about his one-a-day diet on O'Brien's podcast below.