Chloe Cherry Is Facing Shoplifting Charges

Euphoria star Chloe Cherry has been charged with misdemeanor retail theft. Chloe Cherry, the season 2 breakout star who played Faye Webster, has been accused of stealing a blouse at a store in her hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania in December 2022, according to a report by Lancaster Online.

Cherry, whose real name is Elise Jones and is now a resident of LA, was reportedly recorded stealing a blouse from a local vintage store in her hometown of Lancaster. An employee at Lancaster's Building Character showed police surveillance footage of their store on December 27, 2022, in which Cherry is seen taking a blouse into a dressing room and leaving without the blouse, which was not left in the dressing room. After paying for other items, Cherry left the store without paying for the blouse.

The blouse in question was on sale for $28, proving even the most successful stars are suckers for a good steal.

Cherry was charged for the incident on January 23. A criminal complaint claims that Cherry admitted to lifting it, then returning the blouse to an officer, although a representative told TMZ: “There was confusion over a blouse that wasn’t properly charged to my client’s credit card. In no way did she ‘admit’ to taking the blouse, since that was not the case.”

Cherry is not the first budding star to practice sleight of hand while shopping. In fact, her grand total pales in comparison to Winona Ryder’s $5,000 record from Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills. Maybe Cherry can follow in her predecessor’s footsteps and clear her name by doing an ad campaign for Building Character.

Cherry’s representative seems to think the local story is benefiting from the name association, telling TMZ that “this story seems to be more about a local store trading on a celebrity’s name more than anything else.”

The store’s general manager, Joel Henry, told Lancaster Online that the store was unaware of Cherry’s notoriety and HBO connection until police officers reached her mother, who informed them that her daughter is an actress.

“I know it sounds piddly, but when it comes down to it, we're all small businesses,” store owner Marty Hulse told Lancaster Online, valuing the on-sale blouse at $45, though retailing it at $28.

Cherry did not respond to Lancaster Online’s request for comment and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 1.