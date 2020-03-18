Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more

Who? Charli XCX has launched a new livestream series on her Instagram story in an effort to "spark conversation, share insight, or simply entertain fans across the world who are currently practicing social distancing." On today's inaugural episode, which streamed at noon ET, the pop singer shared a conversation with Christine and the Queens about how the quarantine situation can affect creativity levels and mental health. The rest of the week features everything from at-home workout sessions with Diplo, girl talk with Rita Ora, a game of "Would U Rather" with Kim Petras, and an art class with Clairo.

When? The first episode took place earlier today, but you can check out the rest of the lineup, below:

Thursday, 19th March 2020 - 6 PM UK time / 10 AM PST

Personal Training w/ Diplo

Friday, 20th March 2020 - Time TBC

Girls Night In w/ Rita Ora

Saturday, 21st March 2020 - Time TBC

Would U Rather w/ Kim Petras

Sunday, 22nd March 2020 - 8 PM UK time / 12 noon PST

Art Class w/ Clairo

Why Watch? In case the news that Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Kevin Durant all tested positive for COVID-19 wasn't evidence enough, we're in this together! Even Diplo! So we can all use a little reminder that in the midst of these disturbing, freaky times, the world is, quite literally, pressing pause and we're all trying our best to muddle through, remain positive and stave off loneliness. As the livestream's announcement put it, Charli is "looking to connect the online world and the real world through shared experience – spreading positivity via her own platform." And, it adds, "self-isolation doesn't have to be isolating."