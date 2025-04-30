Charli D’Amelio Finds Her Rhythm and Friendship for Kate Spade

Charli D’Amelio is in the cab. Her best friend is beside her. Her new kate spade new york Deco Chain Shoulder Bag — maybe denim, maybe mint — is tucked between them. The lights of New York blur past. At 21, D’Amelio is no longer just the girl who took over TikTok. She’s starring in & Juliet on Broadway, reflecting on the friendships that have carried her this far, and fronting kate spade new york’s Spring 2025 campaign alongside Ice Spice .

Titled “To the Ones Who Carry Us,” the campaign is a tribute to fierce female friendships — the kind that show up, make space and carry us through life’s wild pivots. “I have three really, really amazing hometown friends that I’ve had since before any of this happened, and I’m really lucky for that,” D’Amelio tells PAPER. “When we come back together, it feels like we’re 13 again.”

Set in a vibrant, stylized cityscape, the campaign features kate spade’s Deco handbag — a clean-lined, minimal silhouette — reintroduced in fresh seasonal colorways like Jungle Vine and Apricot Cream. But while the bag is center stage, the deeper theme is emotional connectivity. “My friends that I met through the show, I kind of say they’re a gift from the universe,” she says. “The show brought me my friend soulmates.”

These days, D’Amelio is balancing matinees and late-night rehearsals, and doing it all with her signature blend of realness and low-key chaos. “Honestly, I’m such an over-packer for every occasion,” she says. “I’d say I always have an absurd amount of keychains, even though I only have one key. And, surprisingly, more often than not ... there’s a Red Bull in there.”

The girl who once ruled the internet’s algorithm is now rewriting what it means to grow up in public. She’s more thoughtful, more self-aware and surprisingly open about it all. “I would say… ‘finding myself.’ That’s something that’s been really interesting lately — taking the time to really learn about myself in ways I haven’t before.”

For kate spade new york, the campaign is a clear pivot toward a more emotionally driven, youth-savvy aesthetic. For Charli, it’s the next chapter. One Deco bag, one Broadway performance, one friendship at a time — she’s stepping fully into her own.

This campaign is a love letter to female friendship. You blew up at such a young age. When most people are having high school friendship moments like prom. How big a role has female friendship played in your life through that rise? I have three really, really amazing hometown friends that I’ve had since before any of this happened, and I’m really lucky for that. They actually planned a way for me to go to prom with them, even though I wasn’t in school full-time. They’ve always gone out of their way to make me feel included and normal in all of the friendship activities — even when my life wasn’t so normal. They’ve been my rocks when things got crazy, but they’re also people I can just be myself around — have fun, feel like a regular teenager. I’ve always really appreciated that about them. And it doesn’t matter how long we go without seeing or talking. We all live on different coasts now, they’re in college, and all of our lives are equally crazy. But when we come back together, it feels like we’re 13 again. The shoot for this campaign is so fun and surreal. Were you a fan of Ice Spice before filming? Yeah, it was such a fun shoot. My best friend was there too, and we all just kind of got to talking. I talked with all the actors and actresses during the shoot. It was a long day of being together, so we really got to chat. I love getting to do projects with people my age and seeing how they are on camera — and off-camera, too. It was so cool getting to talk to Ice Spice about what life is like for her and what she’s working on. Just chatting with someone on a normal level who lives a very not-normal life. That was really fun for me. It’s all about the Deco bag. What’s your favorite new colorway? And how does fashion play a role in your life now, especially living in New York? I think my favorite is the mint or the denim. For me, I’ve been dancing all day, every day lately, so comfort is super important. I really appreciate accessories that can spice up a look when I’m prioritizing being comfortable. Maybe I’m not always the most dressed up, but good accessories can always make me feel like I’m putting on my best.

This campaign is all about the women who carry us. What’s something you’ve been carrying for yourself lately? A mantra, memory, dream? Wow, so many, honestly. I think the way I talk with my friends is always in a really positive way. My friends that are in the show with me — this has been a different kind of friendship. We do eight shows a week, so we’re really busy, and it’s physically demanding. I’ve been trying to be the best friend I can be. The friends I’ve met through the show, I kind of say they’re a gift from the universe. Like, the show brought me my friend soulmates. I’m really lucky to be living my life with them. It’s like having a friend who understands you, who you love unconditionally, and you also work together and achieve your dreams together. There’s something so special about that, and I’ve never had that kind of friendship before. Was being on Broadway always a dream for you? I think when I really think back on it, Broadway always felt so far away. It didn’t seem like something I could ever actually do. But now that I’m here, I get to be surrounded by some of the most talented people I’ve ever met. I get to see the beginning of their careers, and I feel so lucky. All of my friends have such bright futures ahead of them, and I can’t wait to see where they go from here. I’m just so honored to share the stage with them every day. If this campaign had a soundtrack, what would be playing as you're hopping into that yellow cab? Oh, there are so many! I’d say ... definitely Ice Spice. Maybe “Barbie World.” Say you’re in that cab with your best friend and your new Deco bag, and you’re headed out in New York. Where are you going first? Any favorite spots to eat or hang out? Honestly, I’m kind of a follower when it comes to hangouts with my friends. I let them take me wherever. I never know where to go, so I always let them lead the way. They usually bring me to the cool spots. My 21st birthday is this week, so I’ll let you know if I find any new places coming up! Happy birthday! As Kate Spade turns a fresh page, so are you. What’s one word you hope defines your 2025? I would say ... “finding myself.” That’s something that’s been really interesting lately, taking the time to really learn about myself in ways I haven’t before. I think it’s important to dig deep and figure out who you are and who you want to be. I’m doing that now more than ever, because I’m surrounded by people who are taking the time to know me so deeply that it’s made me want to know myself better too. It helps me form deeper connections with them. But also, it’s just fun to learn about myself, so I can be there for them better, too.

What's one weirdly specific thing you always keep in your Deco bag that no one would expect? Oh my gosh. Honestly, I'm such an over-packer for every occasion. I have everything you could ever need in my bag. I'd say I always have an absurd amount of keychains, even though I only have one key. And surprisingly, more often than not ... there's a Red Bull in there. The go-go juice! Are you a big caffeine person, or is it just Red Bull? As of recently? Yeah. I drink Red Bull like it's soda. I just love it. The classic, original Red Bull. Eight shows a week. When it's 8 p.m. on a Saturday, you need a little kick. It's my favorite pre-show ritual. Friendship is such a huge part of this campaign. If you could give your younger self one piece of friendship advice, what would it be? Don't try to change yourself to find friends. Sometimes it's better to be alone than to be surrounded by people who don't really care for you. The right ones will find you. And when they do, it's worth the wait. Do you think Kate Spade fits your personal style? How has your style evolved since the early TikTok days? It has changed a lot, kind of alongside who I've become over the past few years. Sometimes I keep it really simple or basic when I'm not in the mood to express myself, but I have amazing friends with amazing style who give me the confidence to experiment. I love finding pieces I'm obsessed with. I like a little maximalism here and there. I'm really into vintage shoes. I love fun, cool pieces — things that feel a little out there, but still simple. Something that starts a conversation, and also makes me feel confident that I'm expressing myself. You've spent a lot of time in the spotlight. What's one thing about you that your real-life friends know, but most of the world wouldn't? There's a lot! My friends always point out little things I do that I don't think the world sees. For example, I have a new hobby every week. I try the most random things. They say I really take full advantage of free will. One week I learned harmonica and got really good at, like, three songs ... and haven't touched it since. I also do karaoke alone a lot. I'll go live on my Close Friends with no viewers, just singing for hours. Then my friends pop in and are like, "You're still doing this?" And I'm like, yep. Three hours later.