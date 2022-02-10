Caroline Polachek is back and her bounty is plentiful.

Fresh off her recent collaboration with Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens, as well as last year's single "Bunny Is A Rider," the pop siren has released her latest single, "Billions."

Teaming up with frequent collaborator Danny L Harle, Polachek returns with a breezy, atmospheric track that sees the singer mull over multitudes and the world's sheer amount of excess. Full of stuttering beats and gauzy, expansive synths, the song carries on the glossy, sentiment-filled brand of pop that Polachek introduced on 2019's Pang, while continuing to carve out her identity as a solo artist.

“The overabundance of this world overwhelms me," Polachek says of the single. "Sometimes it seems like ultimate tragedy, the earth being pillaged and destroyed for it. Sometimes it seems pre-human, beyond morality, sublime. I don’t pick sides, I just live here, with you. How does it feel, being so rich?”

"Billions" arrives alongside an equally decadent visual, co-directed by Polachek and Matt Copson, that sees the singer stomping on some grapes in a fantasy vineyard, taking a milky bath and teaching the youth. As an added bonus, the new single includes a reworked version of her Oneohtrix Point Never collab, "Long Road Home," off his 2020 semi-self-titled album.

Check out the official music video for "Billions," below, and catch Caroline Polachek with Dua Lipa this spring in support of her Future Nostalgia tour.