Cardi B is sick of having to defend her hit song "WAP."

it seems not everyone was pleased with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion provocative "WAP" performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards — namely, those at a certain conservative media network.

Fox News' Candace Owens had some choice words on the performance during Tucker Carlson's show, calling it "an attack on American values, American traditions." She went further, saying that Cardi and Megan are "actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque."

Candace Owens and Cardi B going in right now SMH pic.twitter.com/6KGrZogoRU

— Saezar.com (@TheRealSaezar) March 16, 2021

Cardi, always ready for a clap back, responded to these comments on Twitter, saying she was inspired by former First Lady Melania Trump's 1997 shoot for Max Magazine, ending on a more serious note: "STREAM UP AND WAP. REMEMBER GROWN PARENTS ONLY YOU CAN MONITOR WHAT YOUR KIDS WATCH NO1 ELSE."

The singer continued on, tweeting: "Matter fact I'm just going to thank Candy (Owens). She put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales."

This Fox criticism comes shortly after a member of the Bardi gang questioned why Cardi didn't allow her daughter Kulture to listen to her music.

"My daughter doesn't need to listen to music to be empowered neither should your children," wrote Cardi. "The only way to empower your kids is by talking to them, boost their confidence and making sure they get a good education. I never ever said that 'WAP' was made to empower women, I'm just a freaky person and this is not the first sex song ever made. Stop expecting celebs to raise your kids."