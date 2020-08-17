Of Course, Cardi B Matched Her Hair to Her Birkin

Cardi B is taking coordination to new levels in her latest outfit, as seen on Instagram this weekend. The ensemble, a patchwork bandana dress by Natasha Zinko, is paired with a complementary pink paisley Birkin and fabric woven into her lengthy braid. A pair of white Stuart Weitzman sandals completes the look, while individually elevating the paisley in each bandana. Truly a summer serve!

The paisley ensemble is just the latest head-to-toe coordinating fit she's been sporting recently, from her all-blue leather look for promoting "WAP" to twinning in Burberry with Kulture. The rapper is no stranger to monochrome patterns either, having worn houndstooth Chanel, leopard-printed Aliette, and full Richard Quinn florals (face covering included) at Paris Fashion Week.

Though Cardi has worn numerous coordinating outfits before, this is a rare occasion where her hair also matches. Aside from previous forays into silver and lavender, she most recently wore a Louis Vuitton-printed ponytail with a matching top-and-skirt set a few weeks ago.

It's abundantly clear Cardi's penchant for high fashion has not slowed down in the wake of COVID-19. While most of the world has grown accustomed to wearing sweatpants 24/7, she's donned vintage Chanel and full ensembles by Kim Shui and Dior.

Could coordinating hair with outfits be Cardi's new look for her much-anticipated sophomore album? Only time will tell. For now, we're blasting "WAP" on loop — and waiting to see what Cardi wears next.