Camila Cabello debuted her third studio album, Familia, via a TikTok live stream on Thursday night — and she did so wearing a familia of major designers.

High fashion met high tech during the immersive digital concert, which combined XR technology with real sets to create graphic backdrops inspired by Cabello’s Latinx heritage and love of Alice in Wonderland. As the Grammy-nominated singer moved through each room, performing new songs from her third studio album for the first time, her wardrobe shifted through a rotation of high-end designers, with Mugler, Saint Laurent, Carolina Herrera, and Ronald van der Kemp making appearances.

“Each look was chosen according to the room,” Cabello told Vogue. “For example, ‘La Buena Vida’ was very Spanish and mariachi inspired, so we chose a hot pink, tulle Carolina Herrera Bolero to create a modern take on Mexican style.” Carolina Herrera made another appearance in “Hasta Los Dientos,” in which Cabello paired a puffy, bright pink jacket with black leather Commando pants.

Stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn teamed up with Cabello to create seven looks total for Familia: Welcome to the Family, each with its own connection to the music and set. For “Quiet,” set on a swing in a desert landscape, Ronald van der Kemp’s RVDK Couture collection was tapped for a sustainably made, voluminous, multi-colored dress. “I love being able to express myself not only in my music but also in my style, and sustainability is incredibly important to me,” Cabello told Vogue.

Transitioning into a surreal Alice in Wonderland-esque room, Cabello wore a deep red latex Saint Laurent dress, with a deep V-neck and silver buckle detail. For her song “Psycho Freak,” Cabello donned a neon Mugler catsuit with the label’s iconic mesh paneling, starkly contrasted against a black and white backdrop and background dancers in black and white Mugler catsuits.

The finale of the concert pivoted to distinctly disco-themed looks: a sparkly, reflective Dodo Bar Or dress and matching headband, followed by a fringed yellow Celia Kritharioti dress for “Bam Bam,” which featured members of Cabello’s real familia dancing alongside her.

TikTok will rebroadcast Camila Cabello’s Familia: Welcome to the Family concert on the app today at 7 PM EST.