Caitlyn Jenner Lashes Out at Nike for Dylan Mulvaney Ad

Caitlyn Jenner had some heated words for Nike after the brand's decision to name Dylan Mulvaney, a trans woman, as a paid ambassador for their women's line.

Amidst targeting of trans rights by far-right conservatives nationwide, the 73-year-old retired athlete, who is transgender herself, took to social media to lash out at Nike. "It is a shame to see such an iconic American company go so woke!" Jenner wrote on Twitter. "We can be inclusive but not at the expense of the mass majority of people, and have some decency while being inclusive. This is an outrage."

Related | TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Responds to Caitlyn Jenner Misgendering Her

Jenner's tirade comes on the heels of her launching her "Fairness First" political action committee last month, which is purportedly dedicated to "to fight the radical gender ideology, put parental rights at the forefront of education and keep boys out of women’s sports."

It's not the first time Jenner has targeted Mulvaney. Last year, she viciously mocked the trans influencer, writing on Twitter, "Dylan…congrats your trans with a penis." Mulvaney responded on TikTok, saying, "A trans person invalidating another trans person's transness is pretty evil in my eyes."

Nike isn't the only corporation to come under fire from conservatives for working with Mulvaney. Last week, Anheuser-Busch faced controversy for adding Mulvaney's face to special cans of Bud Light. Singers Travis Tritt and Kid Rock were among those who spoke out against the ad campaign, with the former boycotting the brand and the latter posting a video of himself shooting cans of Bud Light.

Mulvaney has not responded directly to the backlash from her Nike and Bud Light spotlights, but on Saturday, the 26-year-old shared a video of herself performing "No One is Alone" from Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods on Instagram and TikTok. The performance was part of an event Mulvaney threw at the Rainbow Room in New York City earlier this month to celebrate 1 year of documenting her journey as a trans woman.

"Whether you’re a parent, or you’re a child, or you’re young, or you’re old, or you’re trans, or you’re not, we are all just trying our best here aren’t we?” she asks before starting to sing. In the caption, she added, "It’s hard to see the light now, just don’t let it go ❤️ this song felt fitting for the week I’ve been having."