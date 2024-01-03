It's a Big Week for Women in Music, Allegedly

Britney Spears, Charli XCX, JT and Arca walk into a punchline on the first sentence of a blog. That’s literally the whole joke.

Page Six reports that its about to be a big year for women in music, considering Britney has reportedly poached songwriter Julia Michaels and hit-making pop sensation Charli XCX for her next studio album. Sources tell the rag that “[Britney] has an upcoming writers camp and is getting songs from some big artists.”

The Sun, which was the first to report the rumors, added that additional sources said: “Work has been going on behind the scenes for quite a while to gather a series of killer songs to bring Britney back with a bang. She is known as one of the biggest pop stars of the 21st century so there is pressure for the music to be great.”

According to said source, Charli “came up with a really strong track that is expected to make it onto the album, which Britney’s team hope will be out in 2024.” Britney’s in album mode!

Elsewhere, rap diva JT of City Girls fame teased a snippet of an upcoming single produced by Arca, the electronic auteur and current heir to Björk’s alt-pop throne. Alongside the snippet, JT wrote: “Just wait til it’s mixed and finished I let Arca play with the auto tune but trust my original vocals really soft & pretty... I’m serious!” It’s an enticing development in JT’s recent turn as a solo artist, which has included a jaw-dropping Mowalola x Beats by Dre campaign, fashion shoots and more hype than the internet knows what to realistically do with.

After the release of her single “No Bars” in 2023, JT told Kali Uchis in an Interview feature: “The City Girls’ next album is about to drop, and I want to put out that project and then sort everything out individually.”

What other collabs can we dream up in 2024? Mariah Carey (feat. Lana Del Rey)?