Brian Laundrie's cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

On Tuesday, a lawyer for his family told CNN Laundrie's "manner of death was suicide" after his skeletal remains were found in Florida's Carlton Reserve in late October. The autopsy, which was conducted by a forensic anthropologist and odontologist, used dental comparison, skeletal reconstruction and DNA analysis to reconfirm the FBI's initial identification.

"[His parents] are still mourning the loss of their son," attorney Steve Bertolino said. Bertolino also revealed a pistol was missing from the their home in North Port, Florida.

For a month, Laundrie was the subject of a nationwide manhunt after the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. Following his own disappearance, authorities named him "person of interest." He was then considered the sole suspect in Petito's murder after her remains were later found in a Wyoming National Forest. Her cause of death was strangulation.

Following the discovery of Petito's remains, a federal court in Wyoming issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie, who was also charged with fraud after using her bank card a few days after she was last seen alive. Those charges will be dropped, according to federal prosecutors.

"We are thankful that another step in finalizing this case has been taken," North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said after the autopsy report. "While this entire situation evokes nothing but sadness, we're hopeful that all the work which went into the chaotic search for answers will help heal those impacted."

Meanwhile, Bertolino added the Laundries were "hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.