Revenge is coming for Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie. Some Twitter users are resorting to blocking the singer after the band’s new song release drudged up years of sexual assault allegations against Urie, as well as racist and transphobic comments.

Since the band’s last album in 2018, Urie, who is the only original member left, certainly hasn’t flown under the radar. All of his controversies are coming to light again after the title track, "Viva La Vengeance," dropped June 1 ahead of the band’s forthcoming album to be released August 19.

For years, Urie has been criticized for transphobic views and racist remarks. Then, in 2020, #BrendonUrieSpeakUp was trending on Twitter for people to share stories of being sexually harassed and assaulted by the singer.

Among numerous posts, one user detailed being groped during a meet and greet in 2015, and two users shared similar stories, dating back to 2009 and 2011, of being sexually harrassed and assaulted by Urie after shows as minors.

Fans also urged Urie to fire his security guard Zack Hall (which he eventually did) after Breezy Weekes, the wife of Urie’s former bandmate Dallon Weekes, exposed Hall’s abusive behavior.

Finally, Urie made a rape joke at one of his shows, saying, “If I see you after the show, I’m gonna fuck you. And I don’t care if you want it. I more care if you don’t want it because then I really want it.”

In another controversial concert moment, Urie went on a racist rant saying, "I wish I was born Black, so I could wear the clothes I wear without getting made fun of." He’s also seen mouthing the n-word in an old vine.

Then, on top of reportedly comparing Caitlyn Jenner coming out as trans to Rachel Dolezal claiming to be Black, Urie released a video apologizing for repeating a transphobic slur in an interview.

With so many valid reasons to erase Urie from your timeline, his name is now trending on Twitter with people offering any excuse to block the singer, including their favorite bands failing to release new music.

And of course, the Doja Cat and Noah Schnapp saga seems like a good enough reason.

Really, any rationale will do.

As Twitter descends into questions of why Urie continues to release music under the band name rather than his own, one person summed up the general consensus around him, tweeting, "tl is very divided w this noah vs doja situation but please do not forget the real enemy in every situation is brendon urie !!!!!!!!!!"