Boosie Badazz is facing backlash for his horrific homophobic rant against Lil Nas X.

On Saturday, the rapper responded to LNX's joke about a forthcoming collab with a disgusting tweet telling the Grammy winner to commit suicide.

"STOP TROLLING ME," Boosie wrote, while using an anti-gay slur and making lewd homophobic comments. "IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR NOBODY WANTS U HERE."

In response to Boosie's attack, LNX himself took to Twitter to write, "i am truly saddened. i have never been so mortified in my life." However, he cheekily went on to clarify that his disappointment was about the Disney Channel having "yet to play halloween town this entire october."

Despite his humorous response, LNX— the inaugural recipient of the Trevor Project's Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year Award — has been open about struggling with his sexuality and his mental health battles, even amid the onslaught of homophobic hate he's faced from other rappers. Altogether, this resulted in Boosie coming under intense fire for his comments, with fans defending LNX against this "severe and extreme homophobia."

I really hope Lil Nas X is loved and uplifted because severe and extreme homophobia isn’t just painful and distressing but also triggering depending on past experiences. — mwen pa sòt online (@aChildOf2Worlds) October 23, 2021

Even so, Boosie seemingly tried to defend himself against widespread condemnation in a follow-up tweet about how "YALL TRIPPIN" if "YALL THINK THE WHOLE WORLD HATE ME."

"I HAVE INTERNATIONAL LOVE N RESPECT FOR HOW I AM N WHAT I STAND FOR," he claimed. "n never forget THERES A GHETTO N EVERY CITY, STATE, COUNTRY ETC WHO ROCK WITH BOOSIE FRFR #therealest."

Unfortunately, though, this isn't the first time Boosie has targeted the "Montero" rapper. After LNX came out in 2019, Boosie responded by making homophobic jokes and has continued to threaten him since then, even going so far as to say he would "drag" and "beat" the star.

Granted, many noted that Boosie has always been fixated on LNX, with one person writing, "Boosie isn't mad that Lil Nas X is queer. Boosie is mad that a queer Black rapper is doing better than him in an industry that has built its foundation in homophobia." That said, others also pointed out that Boosie's "visceral obsession" was terrifying in the sense that it "translates from online to real life violence against black queer people (sadly from our own 'communities' too)."

The visceral obsession Boosie has with Lil Nas X translates from online to real life violence against black queer people (sadly from our own “communities” too) — Mariah’s 5th Octave (@olaoncecarey) October 23, 2021

All of Boosie's tweets have since been deleted.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).