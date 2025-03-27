NeueHouse Debuts 'Bob Trevino Likes It' With Intimate Screening

NeueHouse Madison Square welcomed guests into its intimate Cinema for an early screening of Bob Trevino Likes It, kicking off an evening filled with warmth, laughter, and deeply human storytelling. The film, written and directed by Tracie Laymon, officially hits select theaters on March 21 in New York and Los Angeles, followed by a wider release on March 28.

Part of NeueHouse’s First Look series, a cultural program that gives members early access to buzz-worthy films, the event brought together a passionate mix of filmmakers, artists, and cinephiles. The Dolby-certified theater, outfitted with plush velvet chairs and curated acoustics, set the tone for a night of raw connection. After the screening, stars Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo joined director Tracie Laymon for a live Q&A, giving attendees a deeper look into the very real inspiration behind the film.

A tender dramedy inspired by Laymon’s true story, Bob Trevino Likes It follows Lily Trevino (played by Ferreira), a people-pleasing young woman who has spent her life trying to earn love from those who should’ve given it freely — namely, her father. After he exits her life once and for all, she turns to the internet for answers, attempting to find him on Facebook. Instead, she stumbles upon a man with the same name: Bob Trevino (Leguizamo), a middle-aged construction worker with a lonely heart and a scrapbooking-obsessed wife. What begins as an accidental message becomes the start of a beautifully strange and transformative friendship.

Laymon’s directorial voice is as gentle as it is incisive. In her director’s statement, she recalls her own unexpected relationship with a stranger named Bob Trevino, who became a steady source of support over the course of nearly a decade. “Through nine years of small, simple acts of kindness — 'Happy birthday!' and 'Way to go, kiddo!' — this new friend changed my life without even knowing he had,” Laymon writes. “This film is a love letter to the little things that save us.” Ferreira’s performance as Lily is both grounded and luminous. Known for her breakout role in HBO’s Euphoria, Ferreira brings a vulnerability to the role that lingers long after the credits roll. She has the rare ability to carry both humor and heartbreak in the same breath. Ferreira spoke about her role in acting and producing the film, saying, “I thought this would be amazing to do my first producing project with people who really care about what we're putting out, and that's the most important thing to me, regardless of all sorts of things. It's just about telling the story truthfully. So it was a wonderful experience.” Leguizamo, a living legend across stage and screen, brings unexpected softness to Bob — a man who’s spent so long ignoring his own pain that he barely recognizes it until Lily enters his life. During the Q&A, he highlighted the energy on set: “I mean, I'm a veteran, but I'm still in the moment because I love what I do so much. I love being in with emerging talent because you see how you were when you started out. It's just beautiful to be there, especially with these incredible talents.” The supporting cast is equally strong, featuring French Stewart as Lily’s estranged father Robert, Lauren “Lolo” Spencer as her best friend Daphne (a character with ALS, which mirrors Spencer’s real-life experience with a neuromuscular disability, and Rachel Bay Jones as Jeanie, Bob’s emotionally complex wife. Each performance adds a layer to the film’s central message: family isn’t always inherited — it’s chosen, often unexpectedly, and it can come from the most unlikely sources.

After the screening, Laymore spoke about finding the talent to embody her writing: “I never feel like I'm casting actors, you know, I'm casting hearts in all my projects. And I don't feel like there's a long list of people that can play my characters.” The film premiered at the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival to massive acclaim, winning both the Narrative Feature Grand Jury Award and the Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature. It’s also a perfect fit for NeueHouse, whose First Look program is quickly becoming one of the most compelling tastemaker series in New York. Nestled within a historic building in Flatiron, NeueHouse Madison Square operates at the intersection of creative and cultural programming, offering members more than just a beautiful place to work. The brand is committed to elevating the arts and facilitating thoughtful exchange — a mission perfectly embodied by the post-screening conversation between Laymon, Ferreira and Leguizamo. Their Q&A was heartfelt and gave insight into their time making the movie together. Leguizamo talked about why he wanted to produce and act in this project from the beginning, saying, “Indie films is where the experimentation happens. It's where innovation happens because you can take more risks. And here there was this beautiful story that was so authentic, so moving, and just captures real life, the way we experience it.”

