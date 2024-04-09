Blu DeTiger's Album Release Party Was the 'Best Night Ever'

Manhattan’s newest hotspot Gonzos tends to attract an excited crowd outside its entrance on any given night, so when a line runs down the block you know something special is happening. Blu DeTiger, a longtime PAPER favorite, took over the East Village recording studio in March with friends and family to celebrate the release of her grooving new 14-track LP, All I Ever Want Is Everything, out now on Capitol Records.

“I’m born and raised in NYC, so it was really special to celebrate with people who have been supporting me since the beginning,” DeTiger tells us. “People who saw my first DJ set at a sweaty club in East Village to now releasing my debut album felt beautifully full circle.”

If guests weren’t swarming the bar, they were dancing in the main room on Gonzos’ already signature leopard-printed carpet. The venue elevators brought you directly onto the dancefloor, before snaking through the scene, down a long hall and experiencing several more DJ sets in smaller rooms. Every surface was sweaty and everyone looked amazing, posing for selfies against DeTiger’s very official step-and-repeat.