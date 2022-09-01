A week after announcing her new album, Björk is back with more details about Fossora, with its first single, "Atopos," due out soon.

The Icelandic artist took to Instagram to share the fantastical fungi-filled cover art, confirming that the album has a set release date of September 30. In the post, Björk said, "each album always starts with a feeling that i try to shape into sound, this time around the feeling was landing on the earth and digging my feet into the ground (after my last album utopia which was all island in the clouds element air and no bass)."



Echoing what she previously told the Guardian, Björk went on to talk about how her 10th studio album took inspiration from the self-imposed isolation of the pandemic. "It was also woven into how i experienced the 'now'" the singer said. "This time around 7 billion of us did it together nesting in our homes quarantining being long enough in one place that we shot down roots."

Björk previously explained that Fossora pulled from the "crazy DJ nights" she held in her living room in late 2021. Veering from the light and airy soundscapes of her last album, Utopia, Björk worked closely with Indonesian experimental electronic act Gabber Modus Operandi on this next project, describing it as "biological techno" and sonically "about bass" with a "heavy bottom end."