Billie Eilish’s annual Vanity Fair Interview is finally here. The 20-year-old popstar got candid once again, revisiting the same questions for the sixth time to see what has changed and what has stayed the same.

From what she ate that day to the advice she would give her past self, the Grammy winner also got candid when asked about a boyfriend. Eilish said, “I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest fucking fucker alive, but pulled his ass.”

After jokingly asking the room for a round of applause, Eilish added, “Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his ass. All me! I did that shit. I locked that motherfucker down.” She also shared that her love language is physical touch, detailing, “I just need to be touching skin all the time, touching and cuddling and hugging.” Rutherford is 31, which is 11 years Eilish's senior.

Her blissful comments come after Eilish and the lead vocalist of the Neighbourhood received backlash over their age gap. Grooming accusations were also leveled against Rutherford, including fans finding a photo of them when Eilish was 16.

The pair even poked fun at the criticism in October with their Halloween costumes. Eilish dressed as a baby, alongside Rutherford as an old man. Whether fans liked it or not, the two then made their red carpet debut, wrapped in Gucci blankets, earlier this month.

Eilish also appeared to address the concerns her fans have with the relationship in the interview, asking fans to trust her.

In the end, both Eilish and her fans can’t believe she’s dating Rutherford.