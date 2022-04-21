Bhad Bhabie claims to have made some serious cash over the past few years.

As we all know, the controversial rapper and social media personality — a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli — initially rose to fame thanks to a 2016 episode of Dr. Phil, after which she officially became known as the "cash me outside" girl. Her online notoriety subsequently led to a fairly successful rap career, but she's since focused her attention on other endeavors.

Over the past year, one of her biggest streams of income has been her extremely lucrative OnlyFans career. However, her debut on the adult subscription service, which reportedly earned her a record-breaking $1 million in six hours, also caused some major concern from those who pointed out that she started her account right when she turned 18. But despite the creep factor of the situation, Bregoli seems to be extremely happy with her unprecedented success on the site, as she recently told TMZ that it's helped make her worth an eye-popping $50 million.

On Wednesday, Bregoli told the outlet that everyone thinks "I’m so in love with being the girl who got famous for being on Dr. Phil and saying some crazy shit," but "that's not how I feel."

“Call me the youngest female of the decade to go platinum," she said. "Call me some shit like that!”

Bregoli then went on to say that people should "call me the girl who got a million-dollar makeup deal," in reference to her $900K CopyCat makeup line. Or even better, "the girl who made over 50 million dollars on OnlyFans!”

And while her alleged net worth has yet to be verified, Bregoli does seem to be doing pretty well for herself, as the New York Post reported that she recently bought a $6.1 million mansion in cash. The Florida estate — which clocks in at an insane 9,200 sq. feet — is located on an acre in a ritzy gated community and apparently has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, with plenty of tile and marble. There's also a huge pool with a Jacuzzi area, as well as a billiards room, dry sauna and wine storage room.

Check TMZ's original report here.