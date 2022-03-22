UPDATE 03/22/21: Beyoncé is officially making an appearance at the 94th Oscars. According to press release, Bey will take the stage at this year's ceremony to perform her track "Be Alive" (co-written by DIXSON), which is nominated for "Best Original Song" thanks to its inclusion in the Williams sisters' film, King Richard.

However, the star won't be the only big name to appear at the awards show, as she'll also be performing alongside fellow category nominees Billie Eilish and Finneas, who co-wrote “No Time To Die” from the James Bond film of the same name. Additionally, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra are both set to sing their respective songs “Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days and “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto as well.

Beyhive, get ready. This year’s Oscars ceremony could just be the pre-show for a Beyoncé performance.

Variety reports that the Queen, who is nominated for her first Oscar this year, might be performing at the 2022 Oscars ceremony that takes place on Sunday, March 27.

Queen Bee is nominated for Best Original Song for "Be Alive" from King Richard (co-written with the artist Dixson) — the acclaimed film, featuring Will Smith, that shares the story of Venus and Serena Williams’ success through their father, coach and mentor, King Richard.

According to rumors, Beyoncé is in talks to perform the song.

Here’s where it gets potentially breathtaking. The performance wouldn't be on the Oscars stage; it would, instead, be a satellite performance live from a tennis court in Compton, California, potentially the same court that the Williams sisters practiced and perfected their craft with Richard as kids.

If that doesn’t already sound like a magical moment, get this: Will Smith would appear on the court with Beyoncé and then make his way to the ceremony to be there in time for his nomination for Best Actor. This suggests that Queen Bee’s performance would open up the Oscars.

There’s obviously been a lot of thought that’s gone into this process, so it’s shocking to learn that the concept seems to have originated just last week, according to sources. Neither Beyoncé nor the Oscars have responded to requests inquiring if this is true, but that’s no surprise seeing as the Queen loves to surprise her audience.

We’re actually sorry if we’ve spoiled this for you, if it happens. If not, it’s cool to dream, right?

Be sure to tune into the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27 to see if this performance happens or not.