Beyoncé Fans Heckle Harry Styles Over Grammys Win

Beyoncé fans clearly have no love for Harry Styles.

As you've probably heard, the former One Directioner's third studio album, Harry's House, won "Album of the Year" the 2023 Grammys, which was loudly decried as one of the biggest upsets in the awards show's history. After all, Beyoncé'sRenaissance had been the favorite to win the coveted prize, meaning that music critics and the BeyHive alike were quick to hop on Twitter to voice their frustrations, with many taking aim at the Recording Academy's lukewarm "diversity" efforts and its decision to snub Beyoncé once again, because despite the star now being the Grammys' most decorated awardee, she's also somehow never won "AOTY."

However, there were also plenty of others who were upset with the "As It Was" singer as well, seeing as how he used his acceptance speech to proclaim that "this doesn’t happen to people like me very often," which many took issue with given that he's a white guy. Not only that, but Harry — already been at the center of queerbaiting accusations — also beat out a record that explicitly paid homage to the queer people of color, who pioneered much of the music we listen to today. And with this in mind, there ended up being a few hecklers in the crowd, who elicited gasps from the crowd after shouting as Harry stepped onto the stage.

“Beyoncé should have won!," as someone can be heard yelling, while another screams "Beyoncé" during his speech. And though Harry doesn't react, viewers of the now-viral videos definitely did, with many expressing "embarrassment" on behalf the rest of the BeyHive. Granted, Beyoncé herself has yet to comment on any of the chatter.

In the meantime, you can hear the Harry hecklers for yourself below.

@idtpwk Is that why T Swift went to check up on him #idtpwk

People literally left during the final performance.



Vibe completely changed after Beyoncé lost. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/mxhuxejoRB — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) February 6, 2023