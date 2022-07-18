"The Scene" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most stylish parties and events of the season. From fancy galas to intimate dinners, we've curated the most exclusive and special gatherings in New York, LA and beyond. Scroll through, below, to see what was on every person's social calendar.

Kenzo by Nigo US Launch Party Photos courtesy of Kenzo

Kenzo threw a downtown bash Saturday night in honor of creative director Nigo, who was in town to celebrate his first collection for the brand arriving in the US. Jaden Smith, Pusha T, Evan Mock, Nico Hiraga and Quil Lemons all parties with friends of the brand at the New Museum's Sky Room, a contemporary art space chosen for its ties to the second drop of the Fall collection's art concept. Guests were treated to a surprise performance from Pusha T and DJ sets by DJ Drama and Michael Gray Simpson

Platform's One-Year Anniversary Party Richie Shazam, Marlene Zwirner

New online art venture Platform just turned one year in business, and to celebrate, they hosted a party at the The Bowery Hotel on Thursday night. Friends from the music, fashion and art worlds gathered to toast the anniversary, including Richie Shazam, Miranda July, Charlie Knepper and Lazaro Hernandez. Renowned gallerist David Zwirner, who partners with Platform in curating the contemporary artworks on offer each month, was also present.

Jennifer Fisher Celebrates Soho Store Opening Photos via BFA

One of fashion's favorite and go-to jewelry designers Jennifer Fisher drew a stylish crowd of tastemakers to celebrate the opening of her Soho store on 400 West Broadway, an extension of her flagship in Beverly Hills. Designers like Jason Wu, Prabal Gurung, Gigi Burris and Wes Gordon toasted Fisher and the new space, which carries a breadth of her fine and brass collection and will host a private VIP suite for private clientele shopping. It's a return to home for Fisher, who started her brand just a few steps away from this location.

Acne Studios Paris Store Opening Draws Rosalía, Omar Apollo and More Rosalía (Photos courtesy of Acne Studios)

Acne Studios may be based in Stockholm, but Paris has long played a big role in the brand's history (it continues to hold its ready-to-wear shows there during Fashion Week). And on Wednesday, two days before presenting its men's collection, Acne celebrated the opening of its newly renovated 219 rue Saint-Honoré corner boutique with a cocktail party that drew names like Omar Apollo, Rauw Alejandro, Russell Westbrook, Kaytranada and Snoh Allegra. Rosalía, who's been wearing the brand multiple times this year, also showed up in a look from its latest collection.

Opening Ceremony and Peter Do Celebrate Collab With Vietnamese-Themed Party Photos courtesy of Opening Ceremony

Peter Do and Opening Ceremony's Carol Lim and Humberto Leon threw a Vietnamese-themed bash at Nam Son restaurant in New York's Lower East Side to celebrate their sold-out collaboration on Farfetch Beat. Guests enjoyed traditional dishes like banh mi, shrimp balls and pho broth while enjoying performances by West Dakota, Panthera and Dynasty as well as DJ sets by queer Asian collective Bubble_T. Attendees included Japanese Breakfast, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, Jaboukie Young-White, Eric Sedeño and Hunter Abrams.

Free Arts NYC's Annual Art Auction Draws Marc Jacobs, Julia Fox and More

Free Arts NYC held its 23rd Annual Art Auction on Wednesday night at the Altman Building in Chelsea to honor New York artist Futura, with the evening presented Marc Jacobs and further supported by Supreme. The $1.2 million raised will go to the organization's youth arts and mentorship programs. Guests included Julia Fox, Richie Shazam, James Jebbia, Marc Jacobs, Cynthia Rowley, Marcelo Gaia, Rosie Perez and more.

Mulberry Celebrates New York Flagship and Softie Zine at Hotel Chelsea Photo via BFA Mulberry recently opened a new flagship on 100 Wooster Street in Soho, which they kicked off with a new Zine featuring campaign star Ella Emhoff and their Softie handbags. To celebrate the launch, the British label hosted a cocktail and dinner at the Hotel Chelsea with a poetry reading by Seashell Coker and musical performance by Rainey Qualley. Guests included Margaret Qualley, Katerina Tannenbaum, Nicky Hilton, Tina Leung and Ezra William.

Fendi Hosts Cocktail and Book Signing With Kim Jones and Nikolai von Bismarck Bella Hadid (Photo via BFA/ Sansho Scott)

An eager group of guests lined up inside Fendi's 57th Street boutique on June 7 for a book signing with Kim Jones and Nikolai von Bismarck, who were in New York to celebrate the release of Rizzoli's The Fendi Set, a tome that chronicles Jones' first year as artistic director at the Roman house. (He oversees women's ready-to-wear and haute couture.) A sampling of Von Bismarck's photographs featured in the book lined the walls around the Fendi boutique as guests mingled and perused through the stunning pages, which explore the creative inspiration of the Bloomsbury Set on Jones. Models Precious Lee and Bella Hadid came out for the intimate reception, as well as singer Lily Allen, Tommy Dorfman and more.

Sans Gêne Hosts Intimate Launch Dinner With Luka Sabbat, Offset + More Bloody Dior (Photography: Bladi)

A new contemporary unisex label founded by Caroline McCaul just made its debut. Sans Gêne (a French saying meaning without constraint or embarrassment; free and easy), which launched today with its Pre-Fall 2022 collection, kicked off its arrival with an intimate dinner in Los Angeles at swanky hotspot Delilah. Guests included Luka Sabbat, Offset, Zack Bia, Shane Gonzales, G-Eazy, Reign Judge and Bloody Dior. A portion of proceeds from this collection are going to Nami.org.

Intimissimi Hosts Intimate Cocktail and Dinner to Celebrate Silk Collection Zion Moreno (Photos courtesy of Calzedonia Group)

Italian lingerie label Intimissimi gathered an intimate group of it-girls and starlets for dinner at Casa Cipriani to celebrate its new silk collection on May 11. Guests included Zion Moreno, Savannah Smith, Kate Bock and Emily Didonato.

Olivier Rousteing Returns to NYC and Introduces First Balmain NFT Olivier Rousteing (Photos via BFA)

Balmain opened its striking Madison Avenue store way back in September 2020, but creative director Olivier Rousteing hasn't been back in New York City since before that. So when the designer finally returned to the Big Apple this week, it was time for a proper celebration in the brand's boutique, which marked the first time Rousteing saw it in-person. Designers, models, influencers, clients and editors all came out Wednesday evening for the soiree, where the surrounding pavement was painted a bright shade of neon green for the festivities. It also marked the launch of a partnership with MintNFT to create a series of Balmain NFT offerings—the Balmain Non-Fungible Thread.

Katie Holmes, Tommy Dorfman and More Celebrate Mango's NYC Opening Katie Holmes (Photos via BFA)

To celebrate the opening of Mango's new flagship on New York's Fifth Avenue, the Spanish fashion chain invited celebrities, influencers, models and editors to a two-part event: a cocktail inside the new Mediterranean-style store followed by an intimate dinner at iconic restaurant Balthazar in SoHo. Guests included Katie Holmes, Tommy Dorfman, Annabelle Wallis, Camille Charrière, Sofía Sánchez de Betak, Veronika Heilbrunner, Marc Forné and more. Mango also created a collection of NFTs with the artworks of three acclaimed Spanish artists: Joan Miró, Antoni Tàpies and Miquel Barceló.

Jonathan Cohen Throws Celebratory Cocktail for First Pop-Up Store Sarah Leff, Jonathan Cohen (Photos by Lærke Rose Møllegaard)

For his first-ever standalone pop-up store, New York-based designer and CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund runner-up Jonathan Cohen threw a celebratory cocktail among friends, fellow designers, artists and editors (his mom also flew in for the occasion). The two-story space, located in the Upper East Side, featured décor and furniture reflecting the brand's signature colorful florals and prints. Guests nibbled on delicious treats inspired by Cohen's Mexican heritage such as plantain chips and tamarind-infused ice cream while mingling with names like Angelica Hicks, Deborah Lippman, Gigi Burris, Ken Downing, Nancy Chilton, Sally Singer and Victor Glemaud. The pop-up is open now until June 14 at 833 Madison Ave.

BCBG Hosts Dinner Celebrating New Creative Director's Fall Collection Photos via BFA

BCBG's new creative director Albino Riganello, an Italian designer who started last September and cut his teeth at St. John Knits, Dolce & Gabbana and Givenchy, hosted last night's intimate dinner celebrating the debut of his first collection for the brand — a comprehensive range of party frocks, sharp suiting, feathers, sequins and bold accessories, a few of which were on display at a rack in the front while a collection film played against the walls during dinner. Guests included Tayshia Adams, Emira D'Spain and Jessica Wang.

Saks Throws an Intimate Celebratory Dinner for Wales Bonner Roopal Patel, Grace Wales Bonner (Photos Courtesy of BFA for Saks)

Grace Wales Bonner had plenty of reasons to celebrate last night at Lucien, the East Village hotspot where Saks Fifth Avenue hosted an intimate dinner in honor of the arrival of her label's Spring 2022 collection. Earlier that day, Wales Bonner was announced as the new Guest Designer to show in Florence at the prestigious Pitti Uomo in June. Close friends of the brand joined Saks Fashion Director Roopal Patel to toast the designer, including Telfar Clemens, Kenneth Ize, Antoine Gregory, Ian Bradley and Andre Walker. Throughout the night, rumors were swirling that Wales Bonner could have some more big news in store — perhaps a creative directorship role at a luxury brand? Later on, Julia Fox quietly made an appearance at the restaurant (the same place Kanye West gifted her a Birkin bag) and sat in a table in the back with friend Richie Shazam. A fitting end to a day full of surprises!

MyTheresa and Dolce & Gabbana's Miami Cocktail Party Photos Courtesy of MyTheresa

Dolce & Gabbana brought Mediterranean glamour to Miami on April 14 at an intimate cocktail event hosted with the luxury retailer MyTheresa in honor of their latest Exclusive Collection (launching May 4). Fashion VIPs and tastemakers like Athena Calderone, PJ Tucker, Dree Hemingway and Caroline Vreeland posed for photos against the stunning Biscayne Bay residence. The collection's signature lemon print was rendered all over the interiors of the Bath Club Miami Beach and Standard Hotel in celebration of the upcoming launch.

FoundRae Celebrates New Reverie Tenet Beth Bugdaycay and Jemima Kirke

On April 13, fashion-favorite jewelry brand FoundRae hosted a cocktail at its TriBeCa flagship store to celebrate its 10th tenet: Reverie, the Path to Joy, which is available now on the brand's website. The brand launched in 2015 and is known for its jewelry combination of symbols that people use as tools for self-expression and communicate broader concepts — the latest tenet consists of a butterfly, spade, and the Roman Numeral 10. Guests included FoundRae creative director Beth Bugdaycay and campaign star Jemima Kirke; Lynn Yaeger, TK Wonder & Cipriana Quann, Stacy London and Lynn Yaeger.

Shein and Anitta Celebrate Capsule Collection Launch Photos via Getty/ Stefanie Keenan

WeHo’s Delilah was the place to see and be seen on Tuesday, when Brazilian superstar Anitta celebrated the launch of her capsule collection with SHEIN. Guests including Nikita Dragun, Gabi DeMartino, and Kane Lim arrived in luxury rides via Alto, and sipped tropical drinks to toast the 99-style collection. The collection is available today at Shein.com.

The Fashion Scholarship Fund Hosts 85th Annual Awards Naecia Dixon, Renée Goldsberry (Photo via Getty)

Fashion’s finest flocked to The Glasshouse on Monday to celebrate the Fashion Scholarship Fund’s 85th Annual Awards ceremony, hosted by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry. Fashion Finalists presented their work to the audience, which included Anna Wintour, Shannon Abloh, Jonathan Anderson, Vanessa Friedman, Deborah Roberts, and more. The FSF also paid tribute to the legacy of Virgil Abloh, friend and partner of the FSF, with a special celebration.

LaQuan Smith and Saks Host a Fashion Game Night Courtesy of BFA for Saks

Saks Fifth Avenue teamed up with designer LaQuan Smith to host a fashion game night in New York City's Temple Bar, where drag queens and performers like Xunami Muse, Beaujangles and Janelle No 5 lip-synced to Naomi Campbell reads before getting the crowd involved with LaQuan-inspired trivia games.

Bergdorf Goodman and Valentino Celebrate the Rendez-Vous Collection Courtesy of Benthal/BFA

Valentino's Rendez-Vous collection for Spring 2022 has landed on the main floor of Bergdorf Goodman, and the retailer threw an intimate dinner co-hosted by Linda Fargo and Emma Roberts to celebrate the arrival. Guests included Charles Melton, Thomas Doherty and Xenia Adonts. Other Rendez-Vous experiences will a flower cart on the first floor, a pastry stand in the brand’s second floor shoe department and a vintage pink taxi stationed on 58th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Christian Cowan's First-Ever Flagship Store Photos via BFA

76 Wooster St in SoHo was the place to be Thursday night as the fashion and nightlife crowds gathered to celebrate Christian Cowan's first-ever retail location, which he opened in partnership with Smashbox Cosmetics and Square. The two-level space, complete with power pink floors and racks filled with the designer's signature party frocks, was packed with guests like SNL's Heidi Gardner, drag stars Aquaria and CT Hedden, model Teddy Quinlivan, downtown It-girl Linux, rapper Dave East and Housewives star Leah McSweeney.

Nordstrom Celebrates Mach & Mach's Y2K Fantasy-Themed Pop-Up Joan Smalls, Rickie de Sole (Photos via Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com)

It's easy to see why shoe lovers are obsessed with Mach & Mach of late. The Georgian label's sparkly crystal-encrusted bow heels make the ultimate fashion statement, as the many women who wore them to the brand's cocktail party at Nordstrom's NYC flagship can attest. Hosts Joan Smalls and Rickie De Sole (Nordstrom's new Women's Designer Fashion & Editorial Director) were on hand to celebrate Mach & Mach's Y2K fantasy-themed pop-up on the ground floor — the first time a US department store carries their full assortment of ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories and jewelry. Guests including the brand's sister co-founders Nina and Gvantsa Macharashvili, Nicky Hilton, Rocky Barnes, Jessica Joffe and Tina Leung all mingled in the store's 2nd floor WOLF restaurant while sipping on pink cosmos and nibbling on cotton candy.

Saks Toasts Graduating Designers of "New Wave" Program Shelly Powell, Alejandra Alonso Rojas (Photography: Virginie Carolina/ Courtesy of Saks)