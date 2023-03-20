Bad Bunny Appears to Shade Kendall Jenner's Ex in New Song

Bad Bunny is proving he's willing to throw some shade over Kendall Jenner.

The Puerto Rican star, who has fueled rumors that he is dating supermodel Kendall Jenner, recently contributed a verse to trap artist Eladio Carrión's song "Coco Chanel." In it, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, raps, "I’m not bad baby, that’s a gimmick. But the Puerto Rico sun is warmer than the one in Phoenix.”

Fans immediately speculated that the lyrics were a jab at Jenner's pro-baller ex-boyfriend Devin Booker, who plays for the Phoenix Suns. Booker apparently agreed, commenting on an Instagram post, saying, "He worried about another MAN again," perhaps referencing Bad Bunny's history of queerbaiting that has gone as far as kissing a male backup dancer.

Jenner and Booker started dating in 2020 but ended things last October. Since last month the 27-year-old model has been spotted hanging out with Bad Bunny at dinner, private clubs, friend's houses, and kicking it with the Bieber-Baldwin family. Booker has since unfollowed her on social media.

As for Bad Bunny, the covert relationship with Jenner came as a surprise to fans, who had assumed the singer was still with on and off again girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, who he's dated since 2017. He has not commented publicly on the situation — beyond perhaps this diss track directed at Booker.