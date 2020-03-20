Late last year, Kimora Lee Simmons relaunched her brand, Baby Phat, along with its iconic velour tracksuits — a staple of early aughts street style first released in 1999. After she temporarily left her brand behind in 2010, the OG athleisure look became fashion lore, but now it could be more relevant than ever.

With the entire world working remotely, forced to dress from the waist-up on conference videos in quarantine, there's no better WFH look than Baby Phat's plush, matching zip-up and sweatpant. The combo is cool enough to face your CEO on an impromptu Zoom call, but comfortable enough to then wipe out your entire stockpile of snacks immediately after.

In the 2000s, everyone from Alicia Keys to Beyoncé regularly wore their Baby Phat tracksuits, ushering in an era of stylized nonchalance and in-your-face comfort. (It's worth noting that Juicy Couture released their iteration two years later in 2001.) As millions continue practicing social distancing, personal style will become even more personal, balancing our innate need for daily structure with the inevitable desire for ease, right now.

Related | Baby Phat Is Back for a New Generation

"To step up your WFH game, I think it's so important to put your best foot forward," Lee Simmons tells PAPER. "You should be dressing for yourself, not just for other people. Fix your hair, do your makeup, wear something that feels flattering or has a hint of glamour. It feels better to approach every day with the same get it, girl attitude. It doesn't matter if you're only working from your couch. You deserve to feel strong and sexy. It really affects your whole outlook."

Available now on babyphat.com, the tracksuits are aptly categorized as "Essentials" and available in three colorways: Taupe, Black and Lavender. The jackets are priced at $80, and the matching joggers are $70. (Baby Phat notably offers the option to pay in four interest-free installments of $17.50.)

For more information, click here, and commence your WFH glam.