B. Akerlund’s Gloves Will Make You Feel Like Royalty

B. Akerlund is fashion royalty — after all, who can forget the stylist, costume designer and self-proclaimed fashion activist's iconic looks for Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Madonna? Now, however, that status is verified by her latest collaboration: a couture glove collection with Handsome Stockholm.

Aptly titled "The Royal Collection," Akerlund's avant-garde aesthetic is on full display in the line of handcrafted leather gloves. Eight styles named after regal titles fully embody her signature edgy glamour, which would look equally fierce on Queen Elizabeth II or the Queen of Hearts.

One such glove is the "Baroness," a wrist-length black model with silver cutout royal puffs. The "Duchess" incorporates a full, forearm-length puff in tan leather. The crowning jewel, however, is the "Queen," a longer style that's cashmere-lined below the wrist and topped with two oversized red and black leather puffs.

Akerlund, aiming to celebrate royalty in all of its forms with her collection (an inspirational reference from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the Royal Family, perhaps?) wears each style in expressive poses for her campaign. Dressed in a variety of whimsical fascinators and dramatic jewels, she looks undeniably regal. Of course, when you're wearing gloves with three-figure price tags ($284-$798, to be exact), it's a given that you'll feel like a princess — or at least, an extremely well-dressed marchioness.

You can shop B. Akerlund's Royal Collection on Handsome Stockholm's website now.