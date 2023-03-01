Avril Lavigne Hits Paris Fashion Week Amidst Split From Fiancé

She said, “See you later, boy!” Avril Lavigne is not letting her post-breakup blues get her down. A week after ending her engagement with ModSun, she's already out at Paris Fashion Week living her best life.

The Canadian singer-songwriter also appears to be sending some messages with her looks. On Wednesday, Lavigne attended the Courrèges show, the first fashion show we’ve seen her at in a while. She stepped out in a black oversized t-shirt dress from Vetements that read “I’m not doing shit today.” To complete the all black ensemble, Lavigne wore thigh-high leather boots and a floor-length wool coat.

The day before she made another big statement while sitting front row at Heliot Emil. Lavigne shared a series of photos of wearing a hidden message blazer. The not so obvious messages include “unbreak my heart," "trust your instincts” and “be patient, good things take time.”

Sitting next to her at that show was the rapper Tyga, with dating rumors of the two being disputed. Now ... this is getting complicated!

Lavigne and Modsun were engaged for nearly a year before printing ways last year. ModSun took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the break up Tuesday. “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔 Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”