Austin Millz Shows Us His Tokyo James Festival Style

Fresh off a Coachella debut during weekend one, Austin Millz came back for weekend two with more music, an energetic set and a custom Tokyo James look to boot — just the weekend essentials. The “TURBINA” musician, known for his distinct style, rocked Coachella’s first weekend in Kenzo, but decided to go with James for his return.

The Nigerian designer, whose looks have been seen on Lizzo, Daveed Diggs, Teyana Taylor and more, designed the checkerboard set for Millz’s set in the Sahara Tent, famous for hosting the best acts in electronic music over the years (and now featuring a cozy new hill near the tent for fans to enjoy the tunes).

Aside from Coachella, Millz was inducted into the new member class of the Recording Academy last year, and just dropped a new single “Sweat” with SKILAH. He’s also gearing up for “The Radiance Tour” across the country, with Coachella serving as the kickoff.

PAPER caught up with Millz shortly before his set at the Sahara tent to see how he went about styling his Tokyo James ensemble. Check out exclusive photos and captions from Millz and enjoy behind-the-scenes access for the festival circuit's most buzzed-about weekend.

Bout to hit the stage.

Photography: Mike Oberlies