As 88rising's new act, ATARASHI GAKKO! (translated to "New School" in Japanese) is the latest J-pop group to enter the scene — and its music video for "NAINAINAI" is proof that they're coming in strong. Members Mizyu, Suzuka, Kanon and Rin offer up a mix of sounds through their music — punk, hip hop and even some jazz — that's rounded out with wild, self-choreographed dance.

Their formal training in Kumitaisou (an acrobatic dance form centered on teamwork and balance) is put on full display in "NAINAINAI," which sees the progressive four-girl effort moving together in a classroom and matching uniforms. Director Pennacky (Joji, Omega Sapien) is behind the visual, wielding a teenage drama where ATARASHII GAKKO! competes for a seat next to the cutest boy in school.

ATARASHII GAKKO! competes for a seat next to the cutest boy in school.

MIZYU (AKA "The Sleeping Kitten")

Mizyu wears the Kawaii badge in the group, but she is fierce with her propeller pigtails and enchanting gaze. Be wary of her temper.

From: Tokyo

Favorite food: Bean Sprouts

Favorite sushi: Negitoro (fatty tuna and scallions roll)

Favorite subject: PE

Blood type: B

Hobbies: Sleeping

SUZUKA (AKA "The Wildcard")

100% unpredictable, 100% Genki. What will she do next? This Kansai girl keeps us on our toes and we can't get enough of her. She is unapologetic and does not tolerate betrayal. She wears her eyeglasses 24/7 and has a 20/20 corrected vision. Do not mess with Suzuka.

From: Osaka

Favorite food: Mountain yam

Favorite sushi: Ootoro (fatty tuna)

Favorite subject: Drawing and Crafts, PE

Blood type: A

Hobbies: Drawing, creating art

KANON (AKA "The Graceful One")

She has the best hair in the group suitable to showcase its cascading luster in a ballet pirouette and killer arabesque. Check out her pointe in the "NaiNaiNai" video!

From: Gunma

Favorite food: Mango

Favorite sushi: Salmon and Torotaku (fatty tuna and pickled daikon roll)

Favorite subject: Japanese, Math

Blood type: B

Hobbies: Baking sweets

RIN (AKA "Nice and Funky")

She is the peacekeeper of the group with a heart of gold. Imagine a real-life anime character with natural curly hair, an unbeatable smile, while simultaneously pulling off jaw-dropping hip hop moves. This is RIN.

From: Saitama

Favorite food: Eggplant

Favorite sushi: Hamachi (yellowtail)

Favorite subject: Japanese, Home Economics

Blood type: A

Hobbies: Cooking — Tonjiru (pork miso soup), Tamagoyaki (japanese egg omelette), hunting for music

