Ashnikko and Dora Jar Get Sick

Last August, pop polymorph Ashnikko released their album WEEDKILLER, with a gnarly gritty track, “You Make Me Sick.” Now, they’re back with a new epic version of the song featuring close friend, collaborator and fellow shapeshifting song writer Dora Jar. Today, the duo drops the remix and behind-the-scenes shots here at PAPER. “I was squealing like a little kid when I first heard this remix,” Ashnikko tells us. “I was so delighted at how unexpected and genius Dora is. She literally sings'I'm empty from filling you up!'"

The latest version of the track leans into saccharine guitar strings, highlighting a slower soundscape accenting Ashnikko’s voice, with Jar adding a lush melodic delivery to the brash lyrics. “She’s the type of person I can imagine writes songs in her dreams and then wakes up and remembers them in their entirety,” Ashnikko says about Jar. “I love her, I love her work, she’s so special and dear to me as a friend and as an artist. I feel very lucky to exist at the same time as her.”

Jar returns the favor, telling us, “Ash has inspired me for so long to musically go all the way into whatever emotion is moving through me. The intensity is turned on bright.”