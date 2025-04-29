Behind Ariana Grande's 'Brighter Days Ahead' Dress

Designers Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kasell of Brooklyn-based brand Tanner Fletcher have a soft spot for nostalgia, much like Ariana Grande, who goes back in time through her memories in her short film for Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead.

On the album cover and in the video, Grande wears the brand's Dorris Puff Sleeve Gown — a silk charmeuse dress inspired by styles of the 1940s, with puff sleeves and bows down the entire front — as she travels back in time through her most cherished memories of self-love, romantic love and familial love.

"It's that vintage, nostalgic feeling that we like to get across, and I know she likes to get that across too," Kasell tells PAPER. "It's fun that the dress was in her childhood bedroom, and it's kind of showing her longing for a different era. That's definitely the feeling that we always like to get across with our branding."

Below, PAPER chatted with Kasell about how the dress made its way onto Ariana Grande, the divine timing of it all and even getting the dress back after everything.

Hi Fletcher! Let's talk about Ariana. That's so exciting! It's been kind of a work-in-progress for a long time. It's been like six months or longer of an ongoing experience. Walk me through that experience. This was like the first time her stylist Mimi [Cuttrell] ever pulled from us. She pulled this dress along with a few other things and sent everything back except for that dress. We were like, "Great! They must like this dress." We had no idea what's going on but just to get something on Ariana would be stunning. We just let them keep the dress for a while, and mind you, it's also one of our best-selling wedding dresses, so after a while we were following up with a stylist like, Can we get this back? What's happening? We didn't hear back, so we ended up making another dress for our wedding clients, but then we got word from the stylist that they are using it on a shoot. We didn't really know what for, and she messaged and was like, "We got the dress a little dirty, and we're shooting today. Do you have another dress in LA that we could pick up?" We were like, "No, we don't have another dress." But she was like, "Okay, we'll make it work." That was basically all we heard from her. I think this was six months ago when they were shooting the video, so we kind of knew there's potential Ariana is going to be wearing one of our dresses for something we don't really know what, and hopefully it's good but can get the dress back forever and ever. Did you catch any hints that it would be for this short film? We have a star intern who's a huge Ariana Grande fan and was stalking all the hype around the album on Twitter after Wicked. He found all these little nuggets that were leaked about the video and saw the puff sleeve in a picture, and was like, "This has to be your dress." Then he found this little bow that was a part of the music video that they had cut off the dress. It was on the floor in the music video, and he was like, "This is the bow, right?" So we were pretty darn sure that it was happening. Then the music video came out, and the dress was all over in like 50 percent of the video. It's on her album cover. It's on all of her merch. We bought an album right away. I still have to buy a t-shirt, but we figured out that the reason why we didn't get the dress back was because she was trudging through like swamp water in her video. So then after the video came out, they finally were like, "You can have the dress back now." We just got it back like a week ago, and you can tell it's it's been through it. But it's a fun relic to have.

I love that you were able to get it back even after all the dress went through. They even dry cleaned it, and there's the dry cleaners' note on it. It says like, "Not able to get these stains out. Don't try again." Because it's a silk charmeuse dress, the whole bottom of the dress is stained and warped, but it's super fun to have. Do you think the dress and your work and the album sort of match thematically? It doesn't necessarily match directly, but I really like how that dress was chosen for her. She's wearing it in the video, when she goes back in time from when she's older. It's that vintage, nostalgic feeling that we like to get across, and I know she likes to get that across too. It's fun that the dress was in her childhood bedroom, and it's kind of showing her longing for a different era. That's definitely the feeling that we always like to get across with our branding. Do you think that there's also some air of romance and love in that, as well? That's another good a good catch. There's always a lot of romance, and it's also in the fine details. I love how she included that bow that I was talking about cut off the dress. That was actually part of the video. I think the way that we put like 20 bows on that dress and gathered the shoulder seam is so gathered is what ends up reading romantic. It's paying attention to all these little details. I like how she's doing the same thing, but in different ways. I'm sure as designers, it's fun to see how artists, or even just everyday people, interpret your work. We were so honored. I think this is our biggest celebrity moment yet. It's weird because we know that things can completely change in the blink of an eye so we kind of have an emotional guard up and prepared for the worst to happen, so we were almost like shocked that it actually was seen all the way through, but also so excited because we've always been fans of Ariana. Seeing her in the press so much around Wicked and then this being the time that she wore our dress on her album cover when she's like the most famous celebrity at this current time, it's just crazy. I feel like it also aligns with our rise. We're finally starting to feel like the brand is being recognized and take off in a more quick way than we've ever thought before. We're just hitting our fourth year, so it's kind of like the time that we've been waiting for: The time to see sales coming in at a quicker rate and our vision develop more. It was divine timing.