Andrew Garfield's Awkward Smile Is Our Favorite Oscars Meme

Another awards show, another hilarious celebrity meme courtesy of Andrew Garfield.

On Sunday, the Amazing Spider-Man actor returned to the site of his last viral moment for the 2023 Oscars, where he and hundreds of other attendees sat through host Jimmy Kimmel's longwinded opening about The Slap.

As we all know, Will Smith smacked host Chris Rock at last year's Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her shaved head. So to "scare" any potential assailants, Kimmel listed a number of action-hero audience members that people would have to get through if they wanted to thwack him across the face, including Creed III's Michael B. Jordan, The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal, Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh and, of course, Garfield.

"You are gonna have to tangle with Spider-Man," as Kimmel said, prompting the camera to pan over towards the actor, who was obviously surprised and somewhat taken aback by the mention. So how did he react? Well honestly, the way anyone probably would when having a camera unexpectedly jammed in their face: dead silence followed by a shrug and an extremely pained smile.

"EVERYONE ELSE IS READY TO GO AND THEN THERE'S ANDREW GARFIELD REGRETTING EVERY DECISION HE'S EVER MADE IN HIS LIFE HELP," as one commenter wrote in viral response to his expression.

Meanwhile, others talked about how they wholeheartedly agreed with Garfield's face, joking that the "only thing i liked about jimmy kimmel's monologue was this andrew garfield reaction."

EVERYONE ELSE IS READY TO GO AND THEN THERE’S ANDREW GARFIELD REGRETTING EVERY DECISION HE’S EVER MADE IN HIS LIFE HELP pic.twitter.com/3wkGetL9rL — Shan 卌♡ mandalorian (@ShanLFTV) March 13, 2023

only thing i liked about jimmy kimmel's monologue was this andrew garfield reaction pic.twitter.com/X1ujr1cash — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) March 13, 2023

And from there, the internet continued to use his extremely relatable reaction for the rest of night, whether it was to voice indignation over Angela Bassett's Best Supporting Actress snub or the discomfort they feel when someone gives them a compliment.

angela bassett not winning best supporting actress is just pic.twitter.com/B6JFf9ACMi — juls (@cevansgarfield) March 13, 2023

Me whenever someone tries to give me a compliment. pic.twitter.com/Tar2LUPfxu — Dandylioness (@ImaDandyLioness) March 13, 2023

me: what’s in your mouth

my dog: pic.twitter.com/LLuxANfiwj — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 13, 2023

As mentioned before though, this isn't Garfield's first time being an Oscars memeas several fans referred to that photo from last year's event, where he can be seen texting under the table after — you guessed it — The Slap.

Andrew Garfield being the Oscars meme for the 2nd year #Oscar pic.twitter.com/RKuLw1dbIa — I’m not the werewolf (@PadaleckixSofer) March 13, 2023