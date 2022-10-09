Amanda Bynes has announced a career change.

"In cosmetology college to become a manicurist!" Bynes wrote on a rare Instagram Story mirror selfie. The 36-year-old She's the Man actress also gave her followers a quick look around the salon, and zoomed in on some acrylics nails.

Though it's unclear how long Bynes has been enrolled in cosmetology classes, it's not the first time the actress has announced new professional and academic endeavors. In 2019, she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in downtown Los Angeles with an associate's degree in Merchandise Product Development.

Bynes, who came to prominence as a teen star in the tabloid-driven era of the 2000s, announced in 2013 (via a now deleted Twitter account) that she would be retiring from acting. In a 2018 PAPER cover story, she explained, "I literally couldn't stand my appearance in [Easy A] and I didn't like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it."

The same year, in 2013, Bynes' parents placed her under a conservatorship after she allegedly set fire to a driveway and was involuntarily hospitalized. After the former Nickelodeon star filed to end the conservatorship, it was terminated earlier this year.

Now as a free woman pursuing a new goal, perhaps we'll be seeing Amanda Bynes doing nail art in the future.