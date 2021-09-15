Peter Do's debut runway show moved all of New York Fashion Week to Brooklyn, where they set up a production that brushed right up against the East River in Greenpoint. All this season's regulars strolled through, from Kehlani to Bretman Rock and Law Roach, seated in a democratic front row with the sprawling Manhattan skyline in full view.

Also in attendance were this NYFW's dynamic alt-pop duo, Aly & AJ, who spent the week coordinating outfits with stylist Amanda Lim depending on the show they attended (Collina Strada, Monse, Peter Do and more). The sisters wore matching cropped bolero jackets in different colors and high-waisted trousers, all designed by Peter Do that reflected the structured tailoring of his Spring 2022 collection.

Aly & AJ were refreshing seatmates, bringing some California warmth to New York that's also felt on their most recent album, a touch of the beat gets you up on your feet gets you out and then into the sun. They weren't, however, prepared for the city's humidity, which was at an all time high before a rainstorm finally broke the heat hours later. (AJ was kind enough to wind us both with her handmade fan using the show notes.)

Related | New York Fashion Week Needed Peter Do

Peter Do compared designing his latest collection to life as a teen, making Pho with his Vietnamese dad. "A good Pho is reduced and edited, to an essence," he wrote, echoing the careful sophistication of the clothes he sent out in monochromatic shades of sage green or dusty rose. Aly & AJ audibly responded to the casting, which included names like Teddy Quinlivan and Maggie Maurer, and Peter Do's accessories, from the hugely oversized totes to his platform leather boots. (Send them each a pair for tour, please.)



Their first-ever NYFW came with a few other significant highlights, including a Video Music Awards win for "Best Comeback Song" for their 2007 hit, "Potential Breakup Song," that reignited last year across TikTok. Aly & AJ rereleased the viral track at the tail-end of 2020 with updated explicit lyrics for a post-Disney world ("except for the fact it was my birthday, my fucking birthday").