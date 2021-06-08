The late Alexander McQueen was very vocal about his love for nature and, by extension, flowers. Roses are the flower most associated with the brand, having been the subject of its own exhibition and the centerpiece of various past collections under current creative director Sarah Burton. Alexander McQueen Reunites With Paolo Roversi for 'Anemone' Collection

But for Fall 2021, Burton took inspiration in what she calls the most ephemeral of all flowers — the anemone, or commonly referred to as windflowers. The daisy-like blooms appeared throughout as blown-up prints and abstract motifs on T-shirts, skirts and dresses with exaggerated sleeves and shoulders.

"The women wearing the anemone dresses almost become like flowers, like their embodiment, their character — but amplified, grounded, radiant and strong," Burton wrote in the corresponding show notes, adding that the aim was to "make something beautifu" and "meaningful" and that it feels both "precious and important."

The brand reunited with famed Italian photographer Paolo Roversi for the collection's lookbook, which captures the artist's signature moody oeuvre and blurry, "in-motion" aesthetic. (Roversi shot McQueen's first fragrance campaign under Sarah Burton in 2016.) See the full lookbook in the gallery, below.