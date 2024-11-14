Adonis Bosso Celebrates Black Love in 'Wait Till Summer'

Model and musician Adonis Bosso is anything but patient. “I don’t wanna wait til summer to have another night with you,” he sings on the seductive single, “Wait Till Summer,” out now. As the title track of his debut four-song EP, which dropped at the end of summer, Bosso is offering up a taste of his signature soulful, slow-burning sound.

The accompanying Barbara John-directed music video, premiering today on PAPER, “holds a deep, personal significance” for Bosso. “From the beginning, my vision was to create something that pays homage to the iconic R&B videos of the ’90s and early 2000s,” he says, while also giving the classic visual a personal twist by filming on the Ivory Coast, Bosso’s Hometown of Abidjan. “I wanted to ground it in a place that is close to my heart.”



In it, Bosso is alone and wanders around an empty home, calling a lover over-the-phone and offering to fly her out. “At its core, this video is about longing,” he says, “about the bittersweet beauty of long-distance love, and the depth and strength of Black love. Every frame reflects that sense of yearning, but also the resilience and passion that come with it.” Showcasing “a celebration of African life” was also important to Bosso, who used the “Wait Till Summer” video as an opportunity to highlight the many “experiences, aspirations and elegance of contemporary Africans.” He casually lounges in silk clothing, dives into a luxurious pool and drives with a painted self-portrait of himself in the backseat.

“It’s a piece that resonates deeply with me,” Bosso says, “and I’m incredibly proud of how it turned out. It almost perfectly captures the vision I had in mind and I’m honored to have brought this creation to life with such an amazing team.”